CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 3-week high of 85.92 against the yen and nearly a 2-week high of 1.8863 against the euro, from Friday's closing quotes of 85.37 and 1.8923, respectively.Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi advanced to a 3-week high of 0.5768 and nearly a 1-1/2-month high of 1.0983 from last week's closing quotes of 0.5744 and 1.0998, respectively.If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 88.00 against the yen, 1.85 against the euro, 0.59 against the greenback and 1.08 against the aussie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX