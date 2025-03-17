ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - The Nordex Group announced that it has received an order from a wind energy project developer for the delivery and installation of 16 N163/5.X turbines. This 94 MW project also includes a 25-year service agreement for the turbines. The identities of the customer and the wind farm remain undisclosed.The company noted that it will supply the turbines for the wind project in Nova Scotia from mid-2026, each with a nominal output of 5.9 MW. The cold climate turbines will be installed on 125-metre-high tubular steel towers and equipped with the Nordex Advanced Anti-Icing System for rotor blades.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX