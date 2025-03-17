OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The yen fell to 5-day lows of 192.85 against the pound, 149.10 against the U.S. dollar and 167.86 against the Swiss franc, from Friday's closing quotes of 192.20, 148.62 and 167.86, respectively.Against the Canadian dollar, the yen slipped to nearly a 2-week low of 103.75 from last week's closing value of 103.42.The yen edged down to 162.26 against the euro, from Friday's closing value of 161.68.If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 194.00 against the pound, 152.00 against the greenback, 169.00 against the franc, 106.00 against the loonie and 163.00 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX