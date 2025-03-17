DJ Amundi MSCI USA Ex Mega Cap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI USA Ex Mega Cap UCITS ETF Acc (XMGA LN) Amundi MSCI USA Ex Mega Cap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-March-2025 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI USA Ex Mega Cap UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Mar-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.4904 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1442000 CODE: XMGA LN ISIN: IE000XL4IXU1 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000XL4IXU1 Category Code: NAV TIDM: XMGA LN Sequence No.: 379216 EQS News ID: 2101352 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2025 04:07 ET (08:07 GMT)