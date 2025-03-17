DJ Amundi MSCI World Health Care UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Health Care UCITS ETF USD Acc (HLTW LN) Amundi MSCI World Health Care UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-March-2025 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Health Care UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Mar-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 517.8594 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 179282 CODE: HLTW LN ISIN: LU0533033311 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0533033311 Category Code: NAV TIDM: HLTW LN Sequence No.: 379224 EQS News ID: 2101368 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2101368&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2025 04:07 ET (08:07 GMT)