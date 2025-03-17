Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Explosives Potenzial: Diese Aktie könnte durch diese News JETZT durch die Decke gehen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
17.03.2025 09:39 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi MSCI World Health Care UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Amundi MSCI World Health Care UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI World Health Care UCITS ETF USD Acc (HLTW LN) 
Amundi MSCI World Health Care UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
17-March-2025 / 09:06 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI World Health Care UCITS ETF USD Acc 
DEALING DATE: 14-Mar-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 517.8594 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 179282 
CODE: HLTW LN 
ISIN: LU0533033311 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU0533033311 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      HLTW LN 
Sequence No.:  379224 
EQS News ID:  2101368 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2101368&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2025 04:07 ET (08:07 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.