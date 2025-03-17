DJ Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc (INFU LN) Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-March-2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Mar-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 132.3207 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1538399 CODE: INFU LN ISIN: LU1390062831 ISIN: LU1390062831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFU LN Sequence No.: 379244 EQS News ID: 2101408

March 17, 2025 04:11 ET (08:11 GMT)