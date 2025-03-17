Anzeige
17.03.2025
HiBob Named Core Leader in Fosway's 2024 9-Grid for Cloud HCM

LONDON, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBob, the company behind Bob, has once again been named a Core Leader in Fosway Group's 2024 9-Grid for Cloud HCM, marking its second consecutive year in this prestigious category. This recognition highlights HiBob's continued growth, innovation, and leadership in HR technology.

The Fosway 9-Grid Report provides an independent analysis of HR technology providers, evaluating vendors based on performance, potential, total cost of ownership, and future trajectory. HiBob's position as a Core Leader reflects its strong market presence, advanced capabilities, and commitment to delivering an intuitive and scalable HR solution that enables businesses to manage and engage their workforce effectively.

Driving Innovation in HR Technology

The 2024 Fosway report highlights key industry trends, including the growing importance of AI-driven automation, skills intelligence, and workforce agility. As businesses invest in flexible and resilient HR technology, HiBob continues to lead the way with intelligent automation, seamless integrations, and a user-friendly experience.

"Being recognised as a Core Leader for the second year in a row underscores our dedication to innovation and customer success," said Ronni Zehavi, CEO of HiBob. "Organisations need adaptable, intuitive HR solutions that evolve with the way people work. This recognition affirms our mission to build a best-in-class HCM platform that helps companies attract, retain, and develop talent in an ever-changing world."

A Mission-Critical HR Platform for Growing Companies

HiBob is the go-to HR platform for mid-sized and fast-growing businesses, providing a scalable, intuitive, and customisable solution that supports strategic workforce planning, payroll integration, AI-powered insights, and employee engagement.

According to David Wilson, Founder & CEO of Fosway Group, "HiBob sets the benchmark for SMB HCM solutions, offering a comprehensive scope and an exceptional employee experience. The recent addition of UK Payroll further strengthens its capabilities for UK-based customers."

For more information on HiBob's ranking in Fosway's 2024 9-Grid for Cloud HCM, visit HiBob's website.

About HiBob

HiBob is on a mission to transform how organizations operate in the modern world of work with its HR platform Bob. It offers resilient, agile technology that wraps all the complexities of HR processes into a game changing, user-friendly tool that touches every employee across the business. Used by more than 4400 multinational companies to accelerate hiring, retain the best talent and elevate employee engagement. www.hibob.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hibob-named-core-leader-in-fosways-2024-9-grid-for-cloud-hcm-302401888.html

