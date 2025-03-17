WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices rose on Monday to extend gains from the previous session as the United States vowed to keep attacking Yemen's Houthis until the Iran-aligned group ends its assaults on shipping.Benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 0.8 percent to $71.16 a barrel in European trade, while WTI crude futures were up 0.9 percent at $67.49.The U.S. has launched a 'decisive and powerful' wave of air strikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen, citing the group's attacks on shipping in the Red Sea as the reason.'Funded by Iran, the Houthi thugs have fired missiles at US aircraft, and targeted our Troops and Allies,' Trump said on social media, adding that their 'piracy, violence, and terrorism' had cost 'billions' and put lives at risk.The Houthi-run health ministry said at least 31 people were killed and 101 others were injured in the strikes.Sentiment was also underpinned after top importer China unveiled a special action plan over the weekend to revive consumption.Xinhua reported authorities will provide details on policies to stabilize the stock and real estate markets, lift wages and boost the nation's birth rate.Meanwhile, a slew of Chinese data released earlier today proved to be a mixed bag.Industrial output grew nearly 6 percent in the first two months of the year from last year and retail sales rose by 4 percent, while home prices and real estate investment data signalled continued weakness in the property market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX