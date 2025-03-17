Epique Realty Expands into the Land of Enchantment, Welcome, New Mexico

Epique Realty is thrilled to announce its arrival in the great state of New Mexico, bringing with it a groundbreaking approach to real estate that puts agents first. With a reputation for inclusivity, integrity, and improvement, Epique has quickly become synonymous with forward-thinking strategies and a culture that puts its agents' success and welfare first. At the helm of this exciting expansion is none other than seasoned real estate leader Will Lambert, a visionary broker whose experience, mentorship, and dedication to excellence make him the perfect fit to lead Epique's charge in the Land of Enchantment.

Founding and leading 7th Level Realty across multiple states, Will Lambert has built a reputation for innovation, agent empowerment, and unwavering commitment to client success. His entrepreneurial spirit and deep understanding of the industry align seamlessly with Epique Realty's mission to redefine real estate through AI powered and leading-edge technology, extraordinary support, and unmatched resources-all provided free to agents.

"We are beyond excited to welcome New Mexico to the Epique family," said Josh Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "Will Lambert's leadership and drive are exactly what we look for in our brokers-people who want to push the industry forward and unlock new opportunities for agents. New Mexico, get ready for something truly revolutionary!"

With a landscape as diverse as its culture-ranging from the white gypsum dunes of White Sands National Park to the historic charm of Taos Pueblo-New Mexico is a land of opportunity, adventure, and rich tradition. Now, with Epique Realty's arrival, real estate professionals across the state can harness a whole new level of incomparable support, state-of-the-art technology, and business-building benefits to take their careers to unprecedented heights.

"I am honored to lead Epique Realty's expansion into New Mexico," said Will Lambert, Epique's New Mexico State Broker. "This company is redefining what it means to be a real estate agent-empowering professionals with tools and support that actually make a difference. Epique isn't just another brokerage; it's a movement. And I can't wait to bring this next-level opportunity to agents across the state."

Epique Realty's rapid expansion continues to shake up the industry, proving that the future belongs to those who put agents first. By ending outdated barriers and replacing them with innovative solutions, Epique is revolutionizing the brokerage model with an innovative business model that puts agents in control of their success.

"We're not here to be just another brokerage-we're here to change the game," said Chris Miller, COO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty "Agents are tired of the same old promises from traditional brokerages. Epique is about action, not words, and we deliver an ecosystem where success is the standard. I'm excited to see how our unique approach will empower agents and elevate the experience for clients."

With Epique Realty, agents gain access to free innovative technology, world-class coaching, lead generation systems, revenue-sharing opportunities, and a thriving network of top-tier professionals. With a rapidly expanding presence across the U.S., Epique is redefining the real estate landscape, proving that when agents win, everyone wins.

"Every time we expand into a new state, we're not just adding another pin to the map," said Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "We're bringing real, tangible change to agents who deserve more. New Mexico, get ready-Epique is here to make history."

Epique Realty's unprecedented growth and commitment to agent success are setting new industry standards. With Will Lambert's leadership and Epique's transformative approach, New Mexico real estate is about to enter a whole new era. Welcome to Epique Realty, New Mexico! The future of real estate is here.

