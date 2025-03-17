Adara Ventures, the European venture capital firm specialising in early-stage deep tech investments, today announced the first close of its fourth flagship fund, AV4, targeting €100 million in capital commitments. This new fund reinforces Adara's commitment to delivering strong returns in strategic sectors, including cybersecurity, applied AI, digital infrastructure, hardware components, digital health, and space.

We are immensely proud to announce the successful first close of AV4 said Nico Goulet, Founding Partner of Adara Ventures. Over the past nine months, we have secured in excess of €140 million in commitments across our fourth-generation funds. Alongside AV4, this includes Adara Ventures Energy (AVE), our first Pan-European fund dedicated to energy transition technologies. In one of the most challenging fundraising environments of the past 20 years, our strong DPI record, disciplined investment strategy, and focused fund model make AV4 a compelling opportunity for our limited partners

Goulet continued: In a sector obsessed with unicorns, our philosophy has always been to maximise 'dragons'-companies that return the entire fund. We are proud to have generated at least one dragon in each of our previous fund generations, with AV2 poised to rank among the top 5% of VC funds in Europe for its vintage

Since its inception in 2005, Adara Ventures has invested in over 50 pioneering companies across Europe and the U.S., achieving more than 10 notable exits. Adara is backed by over 130 limited partners, including institutional investors, pension funds, asset managers, high-net-worth individuals, and family offices. We are especially proud to welcome new anchor investors in this first close, as well as a new generation of Adara portfolio founders investing as LPs a true testament to the strength of our value proposition Goulet added.

Adara is now actively investing from AV4 and AVE, with plans to complete the first three investments in each fund within the first half of 2025. Both funds remain open to new investors.

About Adara Ventures

Adara Ventures partners with visionary founders who have strong vision, courage, and execution capabilities. Founded in 2005, the firm manages more than €350 million in assets. Adara's portfolio focuses on early-stage companies with a European footprint, specialising in cybersecurity, data applications and infrastructure, hardware components, digital health, space and energy transition technologies. For more information, visit www.adara.vc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250313203598/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Ross Strachan

+34 914517070

info@adara.vc