iFabric Corp Announces Strategic Investment in BlueCherry ERP System to Accelerate Growth and Realize Operational Efficiencies

iFabric Corp (TSE:IFA) is pleased to announce its selection of the cutting-edge BlueCherry® Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system from Computer Generated Solutions, Inc. (CGS). This strategic investment of CAD $500,000 over two years, will cover a one-time license fee as well as the full implementation of the system, which is targeted to be fully operational by the end of 2025.

The BlueCherry ERP system comes equipped with advanced AI features that are set to significantly enhance iFabric's operational efficiency, particularly in inventory management. This system will streamline business processes, improve data visibility, and provide robust decision-making tools to support the company's continuing growth.

"We are excited to invest in BlueCherry, which we believe will be an invaluable asset to iFabric as we continue our impressive growth trajectory," said Hylton Karon, Group President and CEO of iFabric Corp. "The advanced AI capabilities of this system, combined with its comprehensive inventory management features, will enable us to better manage our operations, enhance customer satisfaction, and drive further innovation within our business. We look forward to the full implementation by the end of 2025 and the positive impact this system will have on our ability to scale revenues rapidly and effectively.

The purchase of the BlueCherry ERP software solution aligns with iFabric Corp's strategic goals to continue expanding and enhancing its technological infrastructure, providing a solid foundation for future growth," concluded Hylton Karon.

"iFabric is committed to innovation beyond boundaries. Likewise, BlueCherry is dedicated to giving our clients supply-chain visibility and control beyond boundaries. With our ERP solution, iFabric will be even better positioned to fuel their innovation and drive growth," said Paul Magel, President, Business Applications and Technology Outsourcing Division at CGS. "We're grateful and proud to count iFabric within the BlueCherry community."

For more information about iFabric Corp and its initiatives, please visit www.ifabriccorp.com.

About iFabric Corp.

iFabric Corp (TSE: IFA) is a leading Canadian company that specializes in the design, development, and marketing of innovative solutions for the apparel and healthcare industries. IFA's annual revenues are now approaching C$ 30 million, with further sales and earnings growth targeted from its international slate of customers. The company's growth is fueled by its commitment to technological innovation and its ability to adapt to the ever-evolving demands of the market.

About BlueCherry

BlueCherry is the leading enterprise-grade software suite designed to meet the unique needs of the fashion industry. Offering a comprehensive digital supply chain management solution, BlueCherry empowers brands with real-time, end-to-end supply chain visibility to drive fundamental business processes. BlueCherry's unified platform leverages the latest digital technologies to streamline workflows, from planning and product development to manufacturing and sales. For more information, please visit www.bluecherry.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About CGS

For more than 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies, and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients' complex, multi-dimensional needs, and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-looking statements provide an opinion as to the effect of certain events and trends on the business. Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any words such as "anticipate", "continue", "plans", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: the extent and impact of health pandemic outbreaks on our business; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; the actual results of the Company's future operations; competition; changes in legislation affecting the Company; the ability to obtain and maintain required permits and approvals, the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals.

A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Company's annual information form dated April 1, 2024 and other filings with the Canadian securities regulators available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements as the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors affect the Company's business, or if the Company's estimates or assumptions prove inaccurate. Therefore, the Company cannot provide any assurance that forward-looking statements will materialize. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Any financial outlook or future oriented financial information in this news release, as defined by applicable securities legislation, has been approved by management of iFabric. Such financial outlook or future oriented financial information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's reasonable expectations as to the anticipated results of its proposed business activities. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason except as required by applicable securities laws.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION please contact:

Hylton Karon, President and CEO

Tel: 905.752.0566 ext 201

Email: hyltonk@ifabriccorp.com

Hilton Price, CFO

Tel: 647.465.6161

Email: hilton.price@rogers.com

Website: www.ifabriccorp.com

