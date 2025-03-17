Antea Group UK Joins As First-Time Co-Sponsor of the 2025 AWS Global Water Stewardship Forum Through Inogen Alliance

Antea Group UK is proud to announce that, through Inogen Alliance, we will be a first-time co-sponsor of the 10th annual Global Water Stewardship Forum hosted by the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS). This marks our debut year supporting the event, and we are excited to join industry leaders in advancing global water stewardship. The forum will take place June 24-25, 2025, in Edinburgh, Scotland.

As part of Inogen Alliance, Antea Group UK will co-sponsor the forum alongside Antea Group Brasil, Antea Group France, and Antea Group USA, as well as several of our Inogen Alliance associates, including Baden Consulting (Switzerland), Chola MS Risk Services Limited (CMSRS) (India), HPC France, HPC Italy, HPC Germany, Hydrophil (Austria), Mediterra (Spain), Peter J. Ramsay & Associates (Australia), and Tonkin + Taylor (New Zealand).

Since its launch in 2016, the AWS Global Water Stewardship Forum has become a cornerstone event for water stewardship professionals worldwide, fostering collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and strategic discussions on responsible water management.

"We're thrilled to take part in our first AWS Global Water Stewardship Forum as a co-sponsor through Inogen Alliance," shares Alex Perryman, Senior Client Director of Water Services at Antea Group UK. "Water stewardship is an increasingly critical issue in the UK and globally, and this event provides a unique opportunity to learn from industry experts, exchange insights, and contribute to shaping the future of sustainable water management. Through Inogen Alliance, our Water Working Group brings together over 30 professionals from 16 countries, all part of the AWS Professional Credentialing System, which supports the implementation of the globally recognized AWS Standard."

This year, we are honoured to sponsor the event alongside organizations such as Diageo, Nutrien, and WWF.

Read Inogen Alliance's press release on sponsoring here.

To learn more about the AWS Global Water Stewardship Forum 2025, visit thier website.

About Inogen Alliance

Inogen Alliance is a global network made up of 70+ local businesses and over 6,000 consultants around the world who can help make your project a success. Our Associates collaborate closely to serve multinational corporations, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations, and we share knowledge and industry experience to provide the highest quality service to our clients. If you want to learn more about how you can work with Inogen Alliance, you can explore our Associates or Contact Us. Watch for more News & Blog updates here and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Antea Group UK

Antea®Group is an environment, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm. By combining strategic thinking with technical expertise, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address ESG-business challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique objectives. Our consultants equip organizations to better understand threats, capture opportunities and find their position of strength. Lastly, we maintain a global perspective on ESG issues through not only our work with multinational clients, but also through our sister organizations in Europe, Asia, and Latin America and as a founding member of the?Inogen Alliance.?

