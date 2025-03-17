ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation rose less than estimated in February but it was the fastest since October 2023, final data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Monday.The consumer price index posted an increase of 1.6 percent on a yearly basis in February, slightly faster than the 1.5 percent gain seen in January.The flash estimate showed an annual growth of 1.7 percent. The 1.6 percent was the fastest inflation since October 2023.As initially estimated, EU harmonized inflation held steady at 1.7 percent, data showed.On a monthly basis, the consumer price index climbed 0.2 percent, in line with flash estimate, and slower than the 0.6 percent growth logged in January.The harmonized index of consumer prices moved up 0.1 percent, reversing a 0.8 percent drop in January. The rate matched the initial estimate.Core inflation that excludes energy and unprocessed food, softened to 1.7 percent from 1.8 percent in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX