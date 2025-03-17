BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks are up in positive territory in cautious trade on Monday as investors await monetary policy announcements from the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan, as well as Ukraine peace talks this week.The focus is also on Germany, where a vote on a crucial spending plan is coming up on Tuesday. The CDU/CSU coalition is expected to win the necessary majority to make constitutional amendments that would pave the way for some crucial reforms.The benchmark CAC 40 is up 33.60 points or 0.42% at 8,061.88.Veolia Environment is gaining 2.75%. BNP Paribas is up 2%, while Societe Generale, Credit Agricole and Stellantis are advancing 1.3 to 1.5%.Dassault Systemes, Publicis Groupe, AXA, Air Liquide, Carrefour, Vinci, Essilor, Bouygues, Sanofi, Eurofins Scientific, Capgemini and Unibail Rodamco are up 0.4 to 1%.L'Oreal, Kering, ArcelorMittal, Thales, Hermes International, Legrand and Orange are lower by 0.4 to 1%.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX