MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump said he will discuss with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday ways to end the Russia-Ukraine war.Speaking to reporters on board Air Force One Sunday evening, Trump said, 'I think we'll be talking about land. It's a lot different than it was before the war, as you know. We'll be talking about power plants, that's a big question'.'But I think we have a lot of it already discussed very much by both sides, Ukraine and Russia. We're already talking about that, dividing up certain assets and they've been working on that,' he added during a flight back to the White House on his presidential plane after spending the weekend at Mar-a-Lago.Trump said a lot of work has been done over the weekend to see if there is a chance to bring the war to an end. 'Maybe we can, maybe we can't, but I think we have a very good chance.'During peace talks between the U.S. and Ukrainian delegations in Saudi Arabia last week, Ukraine expressed readiness to accept the U.S. proposal to enact a 30-day ceasefire in the ongoing war.The United States agreed to lift the pause on intelligence sharing and resume security assistance to Ukraine. The U.S. said it was committed to discussing these proposals with representatives from Russia.But Putin's response to it has been ambiguous. While agreeing to the proposal in theory, he put forward a set of tough conditions to end the war, and demanded certain concessions from Ukraine.Meanwhile, both sides carried out drone attacks at each other overnight. Russia claims to have destroyed dozens of Ukrainian drones, mainly targeting the Kursk region.Russian forces launched attack on Ukrainian capital Kyiv.