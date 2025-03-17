PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's industrial producers decreased for the first time in a year in February amid cheaper energy costs, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.The industrial producer price index dropped slightly by 0.1 percent yearly in February, reversing a 0.5 percent rise in January.The price index for coke and refined petroleum products declined the most in February compared to last year, the agency said.Among the main industrial groupings, prices for energy declined 2.8 percent. Meanwhile, prices for capital goods rose 2.0 percent, and those of non-durable consumer goods increased by 2.2 percent.Excluding energy, producer price inflation was 1.1 percent, down from 1.5 percent in January.On a monthly basis, producer prices also dropped 0.1 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX