Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Explosives Potenzial: Diese Aktie könnte durch diese News JETZT durch die Decke gehen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.03.2025 12:54 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sungrow Hydrogen Wins the Largest Share in the Bid for China's National 100,000-Ton Green Methanol Project: Pioneering Green Hydrogen Innovation for a Carbon-Neutral Future

Finanznachrichten News

HEFEI, China, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow Hydrogen has secured the largest share of the hydrogen production equipment contract for China Coal Ordos Energy Chemical's "100,000-ton Liquid Sunshine" Demonstration Project, a national green hydrogen flagship initiative. The company will deliver 16 alkaline electrolyzers (1,200 Nm³/h each) and integrated gas-liquid separation and purification systems, reinforcing its leadership in large-scale industrial green hydrogen solutions.

The USD 680 million project integrates renewables, hydrogen, and ESS to decarbonize coal-based industries. Key components include:

  • 625 MW wind/solar power capacity
  • 21,000 tons/year green hydrogen production
  • 100,000 tons/year methanol synthesis using CO2 and green hydrogen
  • 500,000 tons/year CO2 reduction upon completion.

As the core component of the project, Sungrow Hydrogen's flexible green hydrogen production system meets stringent requirements for continuous and stable operation, efficiently coupling with fluctuating renewable energy sources like solar and wind power. It enables large-scale green hydrogen production and the application validation of green hydrogen-to-methanol conversion, providing replicable low-carbon transition pathways for high-carbon industries such as coal chemical engineering, critical for commercial scalability.

With multiple large-scale green hydrogen projects advancing worldwide, Sungrow Hydrogen continues to drive the global transition from pilot demonstrations to industrial-scale green hydrogen adoption.

About Sungrow Hydrogen
A leader in water electrolysis hydrogen production technology, Sungrow Hydrogen empowers industries to achieve net-zero targets through innovative hydrogen solutions.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sungrow-hydrogen-wins-the-largest-share-in-the-bid-for-chinas-national-100-000-ton-green-methanol-project-pioneering-green-hydrogen-innovation-for-a-carbon-neutral-future-302403024.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.