OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.The U.S. dollar fell to a 5-day low of 1.2978 against the pound and nearly a 2-week low of 1.4343 against the Canadian dollar, from early highs of 1.2927 and 1.4381, respectively.Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the greenback edged down to 1.0912 and 0.8822 from early highs of 1.0869 and 0.8848, respectively.The greenback dropped to 148.42 against the yen, from an early 5-day high of 149.10.If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.30 against the pound, 1.41 against the loonie, 1.10 against the euro, 0.86 against the franc and 146.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX