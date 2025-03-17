Fast-growth marketing firm LOOP Agencies is set to become Scotland's earliest ever employee-owned trust (EOT) this month. LOOP doubled its headcount to 15 in 2024, its second year of trading, while adding UK and international financial services brands to its client list.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250317751427/en/

The Loop Agencies team at the company's Edinburgh headquarters

Co-founded by Vicky Hope and Ed Vickers, LOOP specialises in building in-house creative agencies to deliver high-volume campaigns, utilising generative AI and the latest marketing technologies. A recent global survey by the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) revealed that 66 per cent of international brands now have in-house marketing agencies.

Vicky Hope previously held senior roles at Standard Life and was a partner at The&Partnership, leading NatWest Group's in-house creative studio, with Ed Vickers being Head of Design and Media at Standard Life Investments as well as various senior agency roles.

LOOP's clients include Aberdeen, First Sentier Group, Franklin Templeton, Phoenix Group, Royal London Mutual Insurance Society Limited, Scottish Equity Partners, and Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society. New client wins during Q1 of 2025 include UK private bank Hampden Co.

LOOP Agencies' Co-founders Vicky Hope and Ed Vickers said: "From the start at LOOP, we have wanted to prioritise our people and put them first, encouraging a commercial approach to creativity, with a niche focus on regulated industries, to deliver exceptional results."

Vicky Hope added: "While we actively considered other options, including private equity and external acquisition interest, employee ownership was by far the best choice to live our people-first values."

"We set out to build a different type of agency, putting people and the new in-house approach to marketing at its core, now with the tangibility of employee ownership to fuel the next stage of growth and our legacy."

Ed Vickers said: "To attract the new breed of multi-disciplined digital creators, they need to know that you have a truly vested and shared interest in them being integral to the future of the business. Our culture and values are front and centre, and we now have a stronger foundation for ongoing growth and expansion."

LOOP plans to open an office in London in Q2 2025 to support its growing client base there and will be adding key hires in both Edinburgh and London.

LOOP is also starting to work with other industries outside of financial services, and has a number of opportunities in the pipeline. Vicky Hope said: "Regulated financial services brands will continue to be our main sector, but we're also having some interesting conversations in other sectors, showing how transferable our approach to creative services is, including internationally."

Ed Vickers added: "We are also putting a lot of focus on continuing to build our capabilities with generative AI, knowing it is fundamentally changing the way marketing content is going to be created and delivered."

Notes:

For more information: https://www.loopagencies.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250317751427/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Nick Freer

nick@freerconsultancy.com