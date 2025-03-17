Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2025) - Adia Nutrition (OTC Pink: ADIA), a leader in innovative healthcare solutions, is thrilled to announce that its subsidiary, Adia Med, will ensure that all future full clinic locations across the United States will offer Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE), with its current location already offering this advanced treatment as of today. These full clinics, which will also perform Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT) for various conditions using state-of-the-art apheresis machines, will integrate TPE into their offerings, leveraging the same cutting-edge equipment. This forward-thinking expansion will unlock a wide range of applications, including potential benefits for Alzheimer's disease, reinforcing Adia Med's commitment to pioneering patient care.





TPE, a procedure that utilizes an apheresis machine to remove and replace a patient's plasma, will target harmful substances-such as autoantibodies, immune complexes, and toxins-in the bloodstream, offering hope for numerous conditions, including neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's. With all future Adia Med full clinics set to utilize apheresis technology for HSCT, they will seamlessly adopt TPE, maximizing the potential of this sophisticated equipment. The current Adia Med location, now offering TPE, marks the first step in this transformative vision.

"We are excited to announce that all our future full clinics will provide TPE, a treatment with immense potential to change lives, including for those affected by Alzheimer's," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Med. "Our current location is already delivering this therapy, and as we grow, every new full clinic equipped with top-tier apheresis machines will expand access to this innovative care. As one of just three clinic networks in the U.S. with this technology, we will continue to lead the charge in advanced medical solutions."

Studies have highlighted the promising benefits and versatility of TPE across various conditions, including Alzheimer's disease. A study published in Alzheimer's & Dementia explored the AMBAR trial, which showed that TPE combined with albumin replacement slowed cognitive and functional decline in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's, suggesting that removing amyloid-beta proteins and other toxic plasma components could play a key role in disease management. Notably, insurance has already covered TPE for Alzheimer's applications in some cases, reflecting growing recognition of its potential.

Additionally, research in Transfusion and Apheresis Science demonstrated TPE's ability to reduce mortality in moderate-to-critical COVID-19 patients, with a risk ratio of 0.41 (95% CI 0.24 to 0.69), underscoring its broader life-saving potential. The American Society for Apheresis (ASFA) also recognizes TPE as a first-line therapy for conditions like Guillain-Barré Syndrome, Myasthenia Gravis, and Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (TTP), where it will swiftly remove disease-causing agents to improve outcomes. Future applications may extend to autoimmune disorders, other neurological conditions, and certain drug overdoses, showcasing TPE's extensive therapeutic reach.

The national average cost for TPE ranges from $4,000 to $6,000 per patient, depending on factors like facility fees, the number of sessions required, and regional pricing differences. With Florida's large retiree population-over 4.5 million residents aged 65 and older, many of whom face age-related conditions like Alzheimer's and autoimmune disorders-Adia Med sees a significant market for this treatment. This demographic, combined with the state's growing healthcare infrastructure, positions Florida as an ideal hub for expanding TPE access, addressing a critical need among retirees seeking advanced therapeutic options.

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division establishing Clinics that specialize in leading-edge stem cell therapies, most significantly Umbilical Cord Stem Cells (UCB-SC) and Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments. Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments

