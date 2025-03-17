Möve Marketing's Founder & CEO, Kaitlyn Merola, Recognized as One of the Top Women Leaders of 2025 by Women We Admire

Möve Marketing is proud to announce that its Founder and CEO, Kaitlyn Merola, has been named one of The Top Women Leaders of 2025 by Women We Admire. This prestigious recognition highlights Merola's impact as a visionary leader, driving innovation and success in the B2B marketing space.

As the founder of Möve Marketing, a fractional marketing agency specializing in B2B startups and growth-stage companies, Merola has built a reputation for helping emerging brands scale with strategic, data-driven marketing. Under her leadership, Möve has recently expanded its services to include Public Relations, further strengthening its role as a full-service growth partner for startups.

"I'm honored to be recognized among such an inspiring group of leaders," said Merola. "At Möve, we're passionate about driving measurable growth for our clients while encouraging a culture of innovation, agility, and collaboration. This award is a reflection of the incredible team and clients I have the privilege to work with every day."

Women We Admire honors women who are shaping industries, setting new standards, and paving the way for future generations of leaders. The Top Women Leaders of 2025 list celebrates executives and entrepreneurs who lead with integrity, vision, and impact.

To see the full list of honorees, visit Women We Admire .

About Möve Marketing

Möve Marketing is a fractional marketing agency dedicated to delivering exceptional results for B2B startups and growth-stage companies. With a proven track record of success, Möve Marketing helps clients achieve rapid growth through data-driven strategies, agile execution, and a deep understanding of the startup ecosystem.

The agency offers a comprehensive suite of inbound marketing and public relations services, including demand generation, marketing operations, media relations, thought leadership, paid advertising, and brand awareness.

Möve Marketing can help you build a long-lasting, results-oriented, and scalable marketing architecture. For more information, visit https://www.move-mktg.com/ .

SOURCE: Möve Marketing

