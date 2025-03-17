Helio Space Corporation: Heliospace Hardware Successfully Deploys on the Lunar Surface

Heliospace sensors and booms deploy aboard the Firefly Aerospace Blue Ghost Mission 1 lander

Heliospace, a subsidiary of Helio Corporation (OTC:HLEO) has announced the successful deployment of its hardware on Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost Mission 1 (BGM1) lander. Heliospace provided deployable mechanisms and sensors as part of the Lunar Magnetotelluric Sounder (LMS) experiment. Led by Southwest Research Institute, LMS is designed to study the interior of the Moon by measuring low frequency electromagnetic fields. Heliospace designed and built unique Remote Electrodes that deploy in four directions up to 60 feet away from the lander, forming a large low frequency antenna on the lunar surface. Heliospace also provided a separate compact boom which deploys a magnetometer sensor upwards from the lander deck to make accurate measurements of magnetic fields. These systems work together to enable the LMS experiment to achieve key scientific objectives in resolving the internal structure of Moon's mantle. Firefly's BGM1 lander camera captured video of these mechanisms being deployed (https://youtu.be/mjsT99ergfA).

The LMS experiment is led by Dr. Robert Grimm, a program director in Southwest Research Institute's Solar System Science and Exploration Division. Firefly's BGM1 successfully landed on the Moon in the Mare Crisium basin carrying 10 NASA science investigations and technology demonstrations to study the Moon's environment in advance of future human missions to the lunar surface. The BGM1 mission is part of the NASA Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative, which purchases lunar delivery services for science investigations and technology demonstrations to the Moon.

