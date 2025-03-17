Wandelbots will present NOVA, THE agnostic robot operating system, at ProMat 2025 in Chicago. This marks the first time NOVA is being presented live in the US. By eliminating vendor lock-in, simplifying programming, and enabling AI-powered automation, NOVA is transforming how manufacturers and logistics providers deploy robotics.

Wandelbots NOVA THE agnostic robot operating system redefines robot programming and deployment. It enables programming and controlling robots independent of the vendor. Strategic partnerships with NVIDIA, Microsoft, and 3M. At ProMat 2025, visitors can experience firsthand how NOVA bridges the gap between simulation and reality. AI-powered digital twins predict ROI and reduce errors by up to 90 %, ensuring automation success. In warehouse and logistics automation, AI-driven robotic path planning optimizes material handling and sorting, increasing efficiency. For manufacturing intelligence, adaptive automation enables flexible production lines, reducing cycle times by 50 %. Companies like Volkswagen, 3M, and SHL AG are already leveraging Wandelbots NOVA to scale automation smarter and faster demonstrating its real-world impact across industries.

With support for modern development tools like Python and JavaScript, NOVA makes automation accessible to everyone. It streamlines robot programming, deployment, and scaling through AI-driven tools for planning, building, and operating. Seamless hardware integration allows cost-effective scaling across multiple robots and brands. Strategic collaborations with Microsoft and OpenAI also ensure continuous innovation through cutting-edge AI capabilities.

"At Wandelbots, we believe automation should be easy, scalable, and future proof. At ProMat 2025, we will show how our software-driven approach redefines industrial robotics," says Christian Piechnick, CEO of Wandelbots.

Software-Driven Robotics for the US Market

NOVA provides US businesses with the tools to streamline operations, maximize efficiency, and future-proof automation strategies. It empowers companies to implement robotics without complexity or vendor lock-in and is redefining how US businesses approach robotics and automation-making it smarter, faster, and more adaptable.

For supply chain executives , NOVA enables data-driven decision-making by predicting ROI before investment. Scenario-based feasibility studies ensure that automation projects are successful from the start. Additionally, the platform allows businesses to scale automation across diverse robot brands, eliminating dependency on a single vendor. AI-powered real-time insights further optimize overall equipment effectiveness (OEE), improving productivity and uptime.

We invite you to see NOVA at ProMat 2025 March 17th to 20th, McCormick Place in Chicago, in North Building, Hall B N6215. For scheduling an appointment or interview just send an e-mail to wandelbots@finkfuchs.de

