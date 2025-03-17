Leptage: Pioneering the Future of Crypto Trading and Innovation

WARSAW, Poland, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leptage, a modern fintech platform engineered for global ambitions, proudly announces its blockchain-powered liquidity provisioning through PayFi technology to integrate multi-layered financial services into payment transactions. Moving forward, armed with cutting-edge technological architecture, unrivaled security protocols, and an unwavering compliance commitment, Leptage will emerge as the critical infrastructure bridging Web2 and Web3 ecosystems. This transformation redefines corporate engagement with digital assets while establishing new benchmarks for cryptographic industry practices.

In a market characterized by rapid innovation and surging demand for secure solutions, Leptage has established itself as a frontrunner by delivering seamless, high-efficiency transactional experiences. The platform's state-of-the-art PayFi solutions streamline corporate liquidity management while boosting sustainable returns and enabling scalable market expansion. With Leptage, businesses can effortlessly convert digital assets to fiat currencies (and vice versa), functioning as an inclusive financial backbone in underserved regions while democratizing access to global financial markets.

Unlike DeFi yield mechanisms, Leptage provides enterprises with more sustainable returns, highlighting its distinctive edge in the market. For instance, enterprises leveraging the Leptage Treasury can fund daily operations and payments through earnings generated from subscription to the product, not only reducing reliance on cash flow but also enhancing capital efficiency by reallocating idle assets to productive use cases.

At Leptage, safeguarding users' assets and data is our top priority. With its blockchain-based security architecture, Leptage guarantees that all transactions are encrypted, transparent, and immutable, reducing the risk of fraud.

Leptage integrates state-of-the-art technologies such as MPC (Multi-Party Computation) wallets, significantly enhancing asset security. As a licensed Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) in Poland, Leptage adheres to the highest industry standards through comprehensive KYC (Know Your Customer), KYT (Know Your Transaction), Travel Rules, and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) procedures. These measures collectively ensure operational transparency, regulatory compliance, and uncompromised security" empowering every user to transact digital assets with confidence.

Headquartered in Warsaw, Poland, with teams strategically positioned across Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, and Singapore, Leptage is dedicated to bridging the gap between fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, enabling enterprises worldwide to access seamless financial services. By collaborating with elite professionals and partnering with leading industry players, Leptage ensures real-time transaction processing while significantly reducing fees-a critical advantage for businesses handling high-frequency, high-volume transactions.

As part of its development strategy, Leptage has expanded its business operations to over 180 global markets. Continuously pushing the boundaries of payment use cases and customer experiences, it provides a robust and adaptive infrastructure for DeFi, Exchanges, DApps, e-commerce, and NFT marketplaces, delivering fast, secure, and compliant financial solutions.

Jacky, Product Director of Leptage, stated: "We currently serve over 5,000 project teams globally, representing a 50% increase in client volume compared to last year. Our management team members collectively possess over a decade of industry experience in financial services and technology. Moving forward, we will continue to bridge Web2 and Web3, implement smart contracts and decentralized technologies, aiming to bridge Web2 and Web3 to establish an open financial ecosystem that accelerates capital flow efficiency, further reduces transaction costs, and provides global enterprises with agile, high-performance capital management and payment solutions."

About Leptage

Leptage is a modern fintech platform catering to global ambition.

Regulated in Poland, our headquarters is situated in Warsaw. We have expanded our operations to include strategic teams in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, and Singapore. Our international footprint is a testament to our commitment to serving clients worldwide.

At Leptage, we pride ourselves on providing fully compliant, cutting-edge solutions that harmoniously integrate advanced technology with a user-centric design. We aim to build a more secure, efficient, and seamless financial landscape by breaking down barriers and bridging gaps for boundless businesses.

www.leptage.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2642832/5218852/Leptage_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leptage-pioneering-the-future-of-crypto-trading-and-innovation-302403105.html