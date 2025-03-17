Find Your Spring Fling in Ownerly's 2025 Top Cities for Singles

Small towns dominate the top spots, with Grantsville, Utah, leading the way-where singles enjoy a 40% lower cost of living than the national average.

Ownerly, a leading home and property value estimation platform, has released a study identifying the best U.S. cities for singles in 2025. The analysis considered factors such as the single population, affordability, and the sex ratio to determine the top places for individuals to enjoy a solo life.

Key Findings:

Grantsville, Utah ranks first, offering the tranquility of a small town close to Salt Lake City. The city has affordable housing and a growing population of young professionals attracted to the job market. For a single person, Grantsville is over 40% less expensive than the national average .



Clute, Texas , ranked second, has a growing job market and an affordable lifestyle. The living expenses are 14% lower than the national average , with housing being 48% cheaper. The city has also seen nearly 30% single population growth, creating a larger dating pool.



Washington Terrace, Utah, in third, has a balanced housing market, growing job opportunities in nearby Ogden, and nearly 20% single population growth. The dating scene thrives on community-driven events, like farmers' markets and Ogden's famous First Friday Art Stroll.

Additional Insights:

Christian Mingle is widely used in Southern and Midwestern states , while Bumble and Tinder are popular in states with major metropolitan areas.



The cost of living, job prospects, and single population were crucial for the rankings. The top cities offer a lively social scene, a thriving job market, and affordable housing for single incomes.

For the complete study, visit Ownerly's 2025 Best Cities for Singles .

Methodology

Single population growth: We began by removing cities without an increase in their single population, then discarded any city where the number of singles was on the decline.

Income growth assessment: Income growth was measured over a 5-year period and standardized for comparison.

Housing affordability: We examined the proportion of mortgages that consume 35% or more of household income, using inversely standardized owner costs for this metric.

Sex ratio: The best scores were given to cities where the ratio of men to women was nearly equal.

Rent affordability: Rent-to-income ratio is critical so we started evaluating the proportion of renter income allocated to housing expenses.

Median age comparison: Each city's median age was scored against the national median to derive a normalized score.

Home Value Growth: Property that grows in value over time is crucial so we analyzed across two time periods to measure real estate growth.

Comprehensive final ranking: Cities were ranked based on individual ranking metrics and an overall ranking was determined by averaging all scores.

Online Dating: Online dating is one of the most important aspects for singles so we analyzed the usage and the most searched online dating apps for each state.

