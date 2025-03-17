SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's consumer price inflation accelerated further in February to the highest level in more than a year, data from the National Statistical Institute showed on Monday.The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 4.0 percent year-over-year in February, slightly faster than the 3.8 percent rise in January.Moreover, the latest inflation was the highest since December 2023, when prices had risen 4.7 percent.The annual price growth in housing and utilities accelerated to 5.6 percent from 5.1 percent. Similarly, prices for food products and soft drinks increased at a faster pace of 4.6 percent versus 4.4 percent in January. Meanwhile, inflation based on transportation eased to 2.1 percent from 3.0 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.6 percent in February, slower than the 2.0 percent increase in the prior month.EU-harmonized inflation also rose marginally to 3.9 percent in February from 3.8 percent in January. Month-on-month, the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, increased 0.4 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX