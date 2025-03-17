CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment remains muted in the U.S. amidst concerns over economic growth whereas upbeat sentiment prevails in Asian and European markets. Anxiety ahead of decisions by Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan and Bank of England also swayed market sentiment.Wall Street Futures are in mildly negative territory amidst data showing a less-than-expected rebound in retail sales. European benchmarks are trading on a strong positive note. Buoyed by China's stimulus measures, Asian markets also finished trading on a solidly positive note.The Dollar Index edged down. Bond yields are moving mixed. China's stimulus measures boosted crude oil prices. Gold edged down. Cryptocurrencies mostly rallied.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 41,407.00, down 0.19% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,637.50, down 0.02% Germany's DAX at 23,057.72, up 0.52% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,651.93, up 0.23% France's CAC 40 at 8,061.25, up 0.41% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,428.75, up 0.45% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 37,396.52, up 0.93% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,854.10, up 0.83% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,426.13, up 0.19% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,145.57, up 0.77%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0894, up 0.11% GBP/USD at 1.2965, up 0.26% USD/JPY at 148.89, up 0.18% AUD/USD at 0.6344, up 0.33% USD/CAD at 1.4345, down 0.17% Dollar Index at 103.64, down 0.07%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.323%, up 0.35% Germany at 2.8260%, down 1.67% France at 3.505%, down 1.74% U.K. at 4.7275%, up 1.25% Japan at 1.484%, down 1.72%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (May) at $71.43, up 1.20%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $67.75, up 1.26%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,999.11, down 0.07%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $83,300.15, up 0.72% Ethereum at $1,910.88, up 1.45% XRP at $2.34, up 1.43% BNB at $632.37, up 5.44% Solana at $128.56, down 1.29%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX