FINQ Secures Historic SEC RIA License, Pioneering Israeli Fintech Expansion Into U.S. Investment Market

FINQ , a leading Israeli fintech innovator, has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Israeli company to secure a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) license. This regulatory breakthrough positions FINQ as a disruptive force in the U.S. investment industry, opening doors for AI-powered investment solutions at an unprecedented scale.

A Landmark Achievement in Fintech Regulation

The nearly two-year process of securing an SEC RIA license required FINQ to navigate complex legal, privacy, and regulatory challenges. Unlike traditional state-by-state registrations, this nationwide license grants FINQ the ability to operate across all 50 U.S. states, streamlining compliance and accelerating growth.

This is a game-changer not just for FINQ, but for Israeli fintech as a whole. By securing this license, the company paves the way for other Israeli financial technology firms to expand into the U.S. market.

AI-Powered Investment for All

With this license, FINQ is set to launch a first-of-its-kind AI-powered fund manager in the U.S., creating better-performing alternatives to traditional ETFs and mutual funds. These institutional-grade investment strategies, once reserved for high-net-worth investors, will now be accessible to everyday retail investors. FINQ also eliminates human biases and outdated picking methods by leveraging proprietary AI.

"For decades, investors have been forced to choose between expensive human-driven strategies or basic passive index funds," said Eldad Tamir, founder and CEO of FINQ. "We're changing that. Our AI-driven investment technology is designed to provide smarter, data-backed investment products e-bringing sophisticated, institutional-grade strategies to everyday investors. This isn't just an improvement; it's a complete shift in how investments should be managed in the modern world."

Redefining the Future of Investment

FINQ's regulatory breakthrough marks a significant shift in the financial landscape, introducing AI-driven investing as a superior alternative to traditional stock picking and robo-advisors. By leveraging data and AI at its core, FINQ plans to build ETFs and other financial instruments that are smarter and simpler than normal, helping investors beat the indices.

Setting a Precedent for Israeli Fintech

This milestone underscores Israel's growing influence in the global fintech sector and sets a precedent for future Israeli companies looking to expand into the U.S. investment space.

Key implications of FINQ's SEC RIA license include:

Expansion of AI Investment Solutions: Launching advanced AI-driven ETFs in the U.S.

Disrupting Traditional Financial Models: Offering an alternative to outdated investment methodologies with AI-powered decision-making.

Strengthening Global Presence: Establishing FINQ as a major player in the U.S. investment market, replacing outdated human decision-making with data-driven and efficient investment strategies.

What's Next for FINQ?

Following this achievement, FINQ will develop and launch AI-driven ETFs, hedge funds, and mutual funds, offering smarter alternatives to passive index investing. Unlike passive ETFs, FINQ's AI dynamically adjusts holdings to optimize performance, providing an actively managed yet scalable investment solution.

Moreover, the platform will also integrate into the existing U.S. investment distribution network, making its funds more accessible across multiple channels. This includes financial advisors, brokerage platforms, institutional investment networks, retirement account providers, wealth management firms, and direct-to-consumer fund marketplaces.

