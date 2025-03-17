Belgian smart energy firm Innovoltus is challenging a new rule from the Flanders energy agency in Belgium capping plug-in solar panels at 800 W per meter, arguing the region lacks authority to impose the limit. The move comes as the country begins sales of plug-in solar panels and home batteries ahead of an April 17 connection date. Belgian smart energy solutions provider Innovoltus is challenging a regulation introduced by the Flemish Energy and Climate Agency (VEKA) limiting the installation of plug-in solar panels in Flanders to 800 W. As of March 17, plug-in solar panels and home batteries ...

