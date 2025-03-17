WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP, CP.TO) said Monday that United Steelworkers (USW), representing approximately 600 clerical and intermodal employees in Canada, has ratified a new four-year collective agreement.The agreement and ratification was made possible through collaboration with the United Steelworkers.The company said the agreement provides long-term labor stability, increased wages and improved benefits for thousands of Canadian Pacific employees across the country.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX