WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies gained in the past 24 hours despite renewed concerns over a recession in the United States and anxiety ahead of the Fed's interest rate decision to be announced on Wednesday.Overall crypto currency market capitalization is currently at $2.72 trillion. Crypto market sentiment which had deepened into a state of extreme fear a week ago has also rebounded. The CMC Fear and Greed Index, a proprietary tool developed by CoinMarketCap to measure the emotional state of the market is currently at 22 denoting 'Fear'. It had touched a yearly low of 15 (Extreme Fear) on March 11.Bitcoin (BTC) slipped 0.09 percent overnight to trade at $82,792.01. It is currently trading 24 percent below the all-time-high at $109,114.88 recorded on January 20. The original cryptocurrency traded between $85,051.60 and $82,017.90 during the past 24 hours.The leading cryptocurrency with a market share of 60.6 percent is trading with gains of 2.5 percent in the past week and losses of more than 15 percent over the 30-day horizon. Bitcoin has slipped 11.4 percent on a year-to-date basis.Ethereum has gained more than half percent overnight and its current trading price of $1,895.45 is 61 percent below its all-time-high. The leading alternate coin has lost 7.6 percent during the past week, 30 percent over the past 30 days and 43 percent till date in 2025.The most valued alternate coin that dominates 8.4 percent of the overall crypto market ranged between $1,932.13 and $1,863.49 in the past 24 hours.4th ranked XRP (XRP) slipped 1.6 percent overnight to trade at $2.31, around 40 percent below the all-time high touched in January 2018. The cryptocurrency has however gained 11.5 percent in 2025.5th ranked BNB (BNB) rallied 4.8 percent overnight and 12.8 percent in the past week at its current trading price of $626.24. BNB is currently trading 21 percent below the all-time high touched on December 4, 2024.The price of 6th ranked Solana (SOL) dropped 1.1 percent overnight. With weekly losses of close to 2 percent, SOL is currently trading at $126.88, around 57 percent below its record high on November 23, 2024.8th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) lost 2.3 percent overnight to trade at $0.1706. Having edged up 0.30 percent in the past week, DOGE is trading 77 percent below the previous peak scaled in May 2021.9th ranked Cardano (ADA) tumbled 2.3 percent overnight to trade at $0.7177. ADA is currently trading 77 percent below the record high touched in September 2021.10th ranked TRON (TRX) erased 1.1 percent overnight to trade at $0.2159. TRX has shed close to 8 percent in the past week. The trading price is 51 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high recorded on December 4, 2024.For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX