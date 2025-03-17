Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Explosives Potenzial: Diese Aktie könnte durch diese News JETZT durch die Decke gehen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
17.03.2025 16:02 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems: General Atomics OTB Satellite Successfully Completes Scheduled Five-Year Mission

Finanznachrichten News

Satellite Hosted Multiple Payloads Including NASA's Deep Space Atomic Clock

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2025 / General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) announced today that the Orbital Test Bed satellite (OTB) launched in June of 2019 has successfully completed its five-year mission. The OTB spacecraft will now begin its estimated two-decade deorbit phase.

General Atomics OTB Satellite

General Atomics OTB Satellite

"OTB began an exciting chapter for GA-EMS as this was the first launch of our GA-150 spacecraft hosting multiple payloads on a single satellite to simultaneously demonstrate new technologies and accelerate innovations for space exploration," said Scott Forney, president of GA-EMS. "As the OTB mission winds down, we are extremely proud of our team and the role the satellite has played in demonstrating and space-qualifying each customer's payload and technology."

GA-EMS' OTB spacecraft hosted multiple payloads, including NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate's Deep Space Atomic Clock (DSAC), which was designed and built by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory to support deep space navigation and exploration. The DSAC demonstration validated the stability, performance, and capability of an atomic clock to enable spacecraft to safely navigate independently in space rather than waiting for trajectory information from Earth.

"After the DSAC mission concluded, GA-EMS continued flying the spacecraft allowing us to continue receiving valuable telemetry data and performance information from the spacecraft to assist with numerous projects, including other GA-150 satellite programs on-orbit and those scheduled for future launch," said Gregg Burgess, vice president of GA-EMS Space Systems. "OTB was an important knowledge and training resource for our team as the spacecraft met all its lifetime goals and objectives in an operationally challenging inclination and altitude, performing well above expectations."

In addition to DSAC, OTB onboard payloads included a Modular Solar Array developed for the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL); an Integrated Miniaturized Electrostatic Analyzer sensor payload developed by cadets at the U.S. Air Force Academy; the RadMon next generation radiation effects monitor; the FlexRX programmable satellite receiver; and over 150 Celestis-provided cremains.

Space Systems | General Atomics

Contact Information
General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems Media Relations
ems-mediarelations@ga.com
8589646989

.

SOURCE: General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.