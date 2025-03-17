Digital Offering, LLC Announces Specialty Finance Division

Appointment of Richard Nunis

Digital Offering, LLC ("Digital Offering"), a FINRA member and leading boutique investment bank that provides companies with capital raising and corporate & strategic advisory services, today announced the creation of the Specialty Finance Division that will focus on equity, debt and mezzanine financing for emerging companies. Further, as part of the new division, the Company is pleased to announce the hiring of Richard Nunis as a Vice President.

Digital Offering is a leader in crowd financed public offerings, and a next generation investment bank with a focus on technology and innovation utilizing The Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act, or JOBS Act. Digital Offering just completed a $225 million private placement for Newsmax Inc. from over 8,000 investors, one of the largest Reg D 506 (c) offerings to date under the JOBS Act. By combining Digital Offering's crowd finance methodology with nontraditional specialty finance, Digital Offering can provide full-service capital solutions to its clients.

"We are pleased to welcome Richard to Digital Offering as he expands our capabilities to include Commercial Lending while strengthening our overall Capital Markets capabilities," commented Digital Offering CEO, Gordon McBean. "While larger banks continue to be hampered by regulatory constraints and are forced to curtail their lending capabilities, Digital Offering aims to provide our customers with the ability to fill this void left in the marketplace."

Mr. Nunis brings additional advisory and capital markets capabilities to Digital Offering with the primary responsibility of expanding the specialty finance platform for Digital Offering. He will focus on raising Debt, Equity and Mezzanine Financing for emerging growth companies.

Mr. Nunis brings his vast network of clients and expertise with him to Digital Offering. His clients include family offices, private equity firms, hedge funds and high net worth individuals, among others. Prior to joining Digital Offering he served in institutional equity and debt sales at Roth Capital Partners.

About Digital Offering

Digital Offering, LLC ("Digital Offering") is a next-generation investment bank and a leader in crowd-financed public offerings. The firm partners with high-quality private and public growth companies to access U.S. capital markets and achieve their growth objectives. With a strong focus on technology and innovation, Digital Offering applies traditional investment banking best practices to the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act to maximize deal awareness and connect issuers with the right investors.

Digital Offering's principals have played a key role in shaping the framework for Regulation A+ crowd-financed offerings, leading the first successful Reg A+ IPO to list on a National Securities Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange, with other Reg A+ offerings following the blazing trail. Interested parties can learn more at https://www.digitaloffering.com

Contact Information:

Contact:

Gordon McBean

CEO

info@digitaloffering.com

SOURCE: Digital Offering, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire