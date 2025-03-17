Anzeige
17.03.2025
JWeb Media: Bay Area Bicycle Law Moves to a New Office in Oakland, CA

Finanznachrichten News

The move comes in an effort to better serve clients and the Bay Area bicycling community

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2025 / We're always looking for ways to better serve our clients, prospective clients and the Bay Area's bicycling community. With that in mind, we offer free consultations, exceptionally talented, results-oriented lawyers, easy access through our online chat function, a full range of attorney resources, and a commitment to a full spectrum of charitable engagement and donations to the Bay Area community.

Bay Area Bicycle Law's New Office

Bay Area Bicycle Law's New Office
Image of the office building at 1904 Franklin St. in Oakland, CA

But still, we're always looking for ways to do more. So, we recently moved to a new location at 1904 Franklin Street, Suite 900, Oakland, CA 94612. Our new location offers better, more convenient access to all, especially to injured cyclists living with the pain and limitations resulting from cycling accidents. It's a more up-to-date space, easily-accessible location, and of course is close to public transportation.

While much if not most of our client and prospective client interactions are online, through Zoom calls or over the phone, we still feel it's important to be as accessible as possible to as many members of the cycling community as we can.

"We're committed to serving our clients and prospective clients, so we try to look at ourselves, our services and everything we do through the eyes of those members of the Bay Area cycling community," says Senior Attorney Lucy Allen. "That's been our approach since the firm was founded in 2012 and that's what drives our decision-making process. And for well over a decade, living by that ethos has served cyclists in the Bay Area very well. It's working and we're not going to change that commitment. We're here to help, in every way possible."

If you're a cyclist who has been injured in a bicycling accident (or if you've been injured as a pedestrian or in a motorcycle crash) contact us today; we're ready to help!

Contact Information

Lucy Allen
Senior Attorney
l.allen@bayareabicyclelaw.com
(415) 466-8717

