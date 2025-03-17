BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Moldovan economy shrunk for a second straight quarter in the final three months of 2024 amid declines in output in the farming, manufacturing and construction sectors as well as lower exports and state spending, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Monday.Gross domestic product decreased an unadjusted 1.3 percent year-on-year after a 1.9 percent slump in the third quarter.Economic output fell a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent year-on-year following a 1.8 percent decline in the previous three months.GDP edged up a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent from the previous quarter when the economy shrunk 3.1 percent.In the full year 2024, GDP grew an unadjusted 0.1 percent versus 1.2 percent growth in 2023. The economy expanded for the second year in a row.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX