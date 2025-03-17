San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2025) - ForwardPlay, a leading gaming and technology consultancy, is expanding its AI-driven services in 2025 to meet the growing demand for intelligent, responsive game environments. With a focus on AI-powered game development and machine learning integration, the firm is scaling its consultancy to help game developers create more immersive, adaptive gaming experiences.

A Gaming Industry at a Crossroads

The gaming sector is undergoing a rapid evolution. According to Market.us News, gaming console revenue in the U.S. grew 9% in 2022, dropped to 1.9% in 2023, and further dropped to 1.7% in 2024. Statista notes that over 60% of console gamers are between the ages of 20-39, illustrating a significant deficit among Gen Z and Gen A gamers. Gaming demographics are shifting, development costs are rising, and younger players prioritize social, cross-platform gaming experiences. AI is emerging as a key tool to address these challenges-not just as a cost-saving measure, but as a way to enhance engagement and storytelling-precipitating ForwardPlay's move to prioritize AI-enhanced gaming experiences for its clients in 2025.

"The gaming industry is facing a transformation," says Michel Coulon, founder of ForwardPlay and former head of Global Insights at EA Sports. "Studios need to rethink how they build worlds, how NPCs interact, and how AI can create more dynamic, player-driven experiences. ForwardPlay is expanding its services to help developers navigate this shift."

AI as the Next Frontier in Game Development

ForwardPlay has been working with gaming startups to implement AI-driven character behaviors, procedural storytelling, and adaptive game environments. With the 2025 expansion, the firm will provide broader consulting services to studios looking to integrate AI-driven mechanics that improve game responsiveness and player immersion.

"Developers have talked for years about games that evolve based on player interaction, but the technology hasn't been there-until now," Coulon explains. "Machine learning and AI can finally deliver on that promise, making NPCs smarter, worlds more reactive, and gameplay more engaging."

Adapting to Industry Shifts

Recent restructuring, layoffs, and shifting consumer preferences underscore the need for gaming studios to adapt. Major players are already shifting their strategies, and ForwardPlay's expanded consultancy aims to provide the expertise needed to implement AI solutions that not only streamline development but also elevate gameplay, allowing smaller studios to stay abreast of these changes.

"This isn't about replacing creativity with AI-it's about using AI to create better, more responsive games," says Coulon. "Studios that understand this will set themselves apart in the next evolution of gaming."

About ForwardPlay

Founded by Michel Coulon in 2014, ForwardPlay is a gaming and technology consultancy specializing in AI integration, strategic growth, and next-generation game development. The firm works with startups and established studios to implement AI-driven solutions that enhance player engagement and streamline production.

