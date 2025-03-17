Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 17

17 March 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 165,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 684.275p. The highest price paid per share was 688.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 677.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0211% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 525,697,216 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 782,392,734. Rightmove holds 10,964,130 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

576

685.000

16:03:15

600

685.200

16:02:40

510

685.200

16:02:40

66

685.200

16:02:40

40

685.200

16:02:40

400

685.200

16:02:40

57

685.200

16:01:40

819

685.200

16:01:40

99

685.200

16:00:40

794

685.200

16:00:40

570

685.800

15:58:15

531

686.000

15:58:13

640

686.000

15:57:13

641

685.800

15:56:16

71

685.800

15:56:16

600

685.800

15:55:16

115

685.800

15:55:16

447

685.800

15:53:16

36

685.800

15:53:16

166

685.800

15:53:16

81

686.000

15:51:54

567

686.000

15:51:54

38

686.000

15:51:54

542

686.000

15:51:54

625

686.000

15:45:17

618

686.400

15:45:03

600

686.600

15:44:46

285

686.600

15:44:46

407

686.600

15:44:46

585

686.000

15:42:43

24

684.800

15:40:49

1666

684.800

15:40:49

23

684.600

15:38:33

544

683.800

15:35:11

562

683.800

15:35:11

596

684.000

15:34:02

623

684.000

15:34:02

570

684.400

15:32:01

556

684.400

15:32:01

769

684.400

15:29:51

785

684.600

15:29:00

171

684.800

15:28:13

526

684.800

15:27:10

562

684.800

15:25:17

457

684.800

15:25:17

161

684.800

15:25:17

171

685.600

15:22:04

383

685.600

15:22:04

595

685.600

15:22:04

812

685.800

15:22:04

1018

685.600

15:20:03

173

685.600

15:18:03

1

685.600

15:18:03

400

685.600

15:18:03

573

685.600

15:17:03

242

685.800

15:17:03

64

685.800

15:17:03

65

685.800

15:17:03

33

685.800

15:17:03

7

685.800

15:15:03

800

685.800

15:15:03

184

685.800

15:15:03

599

685.400

15:10:40

418

685.600

15:10:15

112

685.600

15:10:15

566

686.000

15:09:28

321

686.200

15:09:28

1574

686.200

15:09:28

632

685.600

15:05:29

411

685.400

15:03:44

151

685.400

15:03:44

353

685.800

15:01:36

18

685.800

15:01:36

243

685.800

15:01:36

631

686.000

15:01:27

554

686.000

15:01:27

582

686.000

14:59:23

65

686.200

14:59:23

234

686.200

14:59:23

324

686.200

14:59:23

277

685.800

14:55:32

300

685.800

14:55:32

34

686.200

14:54:43

35

686.200

14:54:43

700

686.200

14:54:43

55

686.800

14:52:15

600

686.800

14:52:15

1391

687.000

14:52:15

604

687.200

14:48:50

615

687.400

14:48:50

589

687.600

14:48:03

67

687.600

14:47:53

62

687.600

14:47:53

178

687.600

14:47:53

364

687.600

14:47:53

59

687.600

14:47:33

69

687.600

14:47:33

3

687.600

14:47:32

588

687.400

14:46:30

233

687.400

14:46:30

70

687.400

14:46:30

63

687.400

14:46:30

269

686.800

14:42:49

383

686.800

14:42:49

284

686.800

14:40:46

367

686.800

14:40:46

578

687.400

14:39:16

624

687.600

14:39:16

650

687.600

14:39:16

623

688.000

14:39:02

115

687.600

14:34:31

224

687.600

14:34:31

204

687.600

14:34:31

641

687.600

14:34:31

761

688.000

14:34:03

574

688.200

14:33:01

217

688.200

14:33:01

600

688.200

14:33:01

186

688.200

14:32:44

11

688.200

14:32:44

119

688.200

14:32:44

41

687.800

14:30:02

600

687.800

14:30:02

267

688.200

14:28:07

374

688.200

14:28:07

226

688.200

14:28:07

418

688.200

14:28:07

587

688.400

14:26:04

374

688.600

14:24:38

226

688.600

14:24:38

566

688.800

14:23:54

634

688.800

14:23:54

593

688.400

14:22:06

582

688.400

14:22:06

70

688.400

14:21:31

59

688.400

14:21:31

33

688.400

14:21:31

645

688.200

14:20:10

612

687.600

14:16:57

581

687.600

14:16:57

41

687.600

14:16:57

620

687.200

14:14:48

645

687.400

14:12:57

637

687.200

14:12:57

893

687.200

14:11:54

579

687.000

14:06:15

632

687.400

14:06:15

713

687.400

14:06:15

63

687.600

14:05:12

71

687.600

14:05:12

251

687.600

14:05:12

378

687.600

14:05:12

623

687.600

14:04:55

53

687.000

14:01:56

542

687.000

14:01:56

526

687.000

14:01:56

600

687.400

14:00:58

92

687.400

14:00:58

290

687.400

13:59:58

580

687.400

13:59:58

654

686.800

13:55:30

644

687.400

13:55:15

644

687.600

13:55:15

323

687.000

13:50:05

319

687.000

13:50:05

617

687.000

13:50:05

564

687.000

13:50:05

675

686.800

13:48:15

344

687.600

13:48:01

268

687.600

13:48:01

625

687.400

13:45:26

587

687.600

13:45:20

616

687.600

13:45:20

550

687.800

13:44:52

592

687.400

13:42:00

375

687.800

13:39:34

239

687.800

13:39:34

531

687.600

13:39:34

541

687.600

13:39:34

621

686.800

13:35:36

313

686.800

13:33:52

360

686.800

13:33:50

40

686.800

13:33:50

557

686.800

13:33:50

227

686.800

13:33:50

320

686.800

13:33:50

100

685.600

13:32:00

380

685.800

13:30:06

215

685.800

13:30:06

532

685.800

13:30:06

634

685.800

13:30:06

603

686.000

13:26:06

588

686.600

13:26:05

58

686.600

13:26:05

585

686.600

13:26:05

658

685.800

13:18:25

553

686.200

13:17:55

652

686.400

13:15:39

598

686.400

13:15:39

113

686.400

13:12:40

510

686.400

13:12:40

584

686.400

13:09:08

815

685.800

13:04:01

583

686.000

13:04:00

351

684.200

12:57:46

72

684.200

12:57:46

533

684.800

12:56:00

6

684.800

12:56:00

512

684.800

12:53:11

33

684.800

12:51:56

62

684.800

12:51:56

551

685.200

12:50:53

628

685.200

12:45:58

527

684.600

12:43:05

538

684.200

12:36:53

61

684.200

12:36:53

641

684.600

12:35:18

29

683.600

12:30:04

608

683.600

12:30:04

621

683.600

12:30:04

808

684.000

12:30:03

69

684.400

12:30:01

463

684.400

12:30:01

593

684.400

12:29:23

603

682.600

12:26:36

645

682.600

12:25:08

330

682.400

12:19:25

223

682.400

12:19:25

619

682.600

12:16:39

597

682.800

12:15:10

234

682.400

12:13:47

405

682.400

12:13:47

543

682.400

12:13:47

380

681.400

12:07:26

242

681.400

12:07:26

555

681.400

12:07:26

566

681.400

12:07:26

568

681.400

12:03:45

49

681.000

12:01:59

139

681.000

12:01:59

268

681.000

12:01:59

59

681.000

12:01:59

139

681.000

12:01:59

59

681.000

12:01:59

8

681.000

12:01:59

626

680.800

11:57:27

124

680.800

11:54:30

255

680.800

11:54:30

44

680.800

11:54:30

53

680.800

11:54:30

124

680.800

11:54:30

53

680.800

11:54:30

44

680.800

11:54:30

124

680.800

11:54:30

53

680.800

11:54:30

44

680.800

11:54:30

124

680.800

11:54:30

255

680.800

11:54:30

27

680.800

11:54:30

567

680.800

11:54:30

576

680.800

11:50:39

21

680.800

11:49:42

17

680.800

11:49:42

96

680.800

11:49:42

50

680.800

11:49:42

17

680.800

11:49:42

14

680.800

11:49:42

40

680.800

11:49:42

78

680.800

11:49:42

256

680.800

11:49:42

607

680.200

11:37:03

217

680.400

11:37:03

600

680.400

11:37:03

530

680.800

11:36:40

539

680.800

11:36:40

320

680.800

11:31:22

319

680.800

11:31:22

591

681.000

11:25:20

644

680.800

11:20:53

535

681.000

11:20:25

579

680.800

11:15:04

591

681.000

11:13:40

589

681.200

11:09:17

557

681.200

11:09:17

476

681.200

11:03:31

164

681.200

11:03:31

615

681.000

10:55:22

251

681.000

10:55:22

320

681.000

10:55:22

174

681.000

10:55:22

634

681.000

10:55:22

11

681.000

10:55:22

597

681.000

10:55:22

631

680.800

10:50:53

441

681.000

10:42:33

161

681.000

10:42:33

32

681.000

10:42:33

565

681.000

10:42:33

603

681.000

10:40:00

11

681.000

10:39:37

11

681.000

10:39:37

593

681.200

10:39:37

568

681.200

10:39:37

96

681.400

10:39:37

34

681.400

10:39:37

41

681.400

10:39:37

96

681.400

10:39:37

24

681.200

10:39:00

608

681.400

10:38:56

724

681.400

10:30:05

136

681.000

10:27:54

475

681.000

10:27:54

4

680.200

10:23:25

600

680.200

10:23:25

14

680.200

10:23:25

54

680.400

10:23:18

646

680.600

10:19:08

566

680.800

10:18:18

577

680.800

10:17:00

602

681.000

10:13:57

491

681.200

10:13:00

117

681.200

10:13:00

835

681.600

10:11:27

531

681.800

10:11:27

415

681.800

10:11:27

626

681.800

10:11:27

563

681.800

10:11:27

581

679.600

10:02:05

168

679.600

10:02:05

385

679.600

10:02:05

11

679.600

09:57:47

355

679.800

09:57:43

386

679.800

09:57:43

140

680.000

09:57:31

600

680.000

09:57:31

600

680.000

09:57:31

16

679.000

09:55:19

283

679.200

09:55:12

590

679.000

09:51:57

167

679.200

09:50:06

541

679.200

09:50:06

452

679.200

09:50:06

303

678.600

09:45:47

306

678.600

09:45:47

85

677.800

09:42:39

426

679.000

09:39:04

111

679.000

09:39:04

561

679.200

09:39:04

527

679.400

09:36:07

37

679.600

09:36:07

552

679.600

09:36:07

561

679.600

09:36:07

131

679.800

09:36:02

22

679.800

09:36:02

390

679.800

09:36:02

647

679.400

09:30:24

13

679.600

09:30:24

600

679.600

09:30:24

649

679.400

09:25:00

564

679.400

09:24:12

626

679.200

09:19:09

439

679.600

09:18:10

184

679.600

09:18:10

409

680.000

09:17:52

198

680.000

09:17:52

589

679.600

09:14:03

65

679.600

09:14:03

436

679.200

09:13:26

35

679.200

09:13:26

572

679.600

09:13:23

601

679.200

09:12:50

25

680.800

09:07:48

592

680.800

09:07:48

531

681.000

09:07:02

12

681.000

09:07:02

609

681.000

09:06:31

624

681.800

09:06:30

644

681.800

09:03:28

556

683.400

09:00:00

582

683.800

08:59:44

642

683.200

08:57:18

653

683.600

08:57:17

193

683.600

08:50:24

339

683.600

08:50:24

456

684.000

08:50:03

185

684.000

08:49:55

584

684.400

08:48:39

53

684.600

08:46:03

538

684.600

08:46:03

622

684.800

08:45:39

608

685.400

08:45:37

569

685.400

08:45:37

285

685.600

08:45:37

277

685.600

08:45:37

342

682.600

08:34:49

234

682.600

08:34:49

650

683.000

08:34:07

638

682.800

08:33:33

609

683.200

08:30:17

601

683.200

08:29:05

341

682.800

08:17:31

276

682.800

08:17:31

592

683.600

08:17:28

638

684.200

08:15:10

630

684.400

08:15:10

641

684.600

08:15:10

302

685.200

08:15:09

351

685.200

08:15:09

576

685.200

08:11:46

546

684.200

08:07:33

526

684.200

08:06:14

10

684.200

08:06:14

627

684.200

08:06:14

609

684.200

08:05:02

530

684.400

08:05:02

818

684.400

08:05:02

610

682.000

08:01:31


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.