BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Tender Offer

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 17

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST plc

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55



Tender Offer



The Board of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (the Company) announces that it has decided not to implement a semi-annual tender offer in May 2025.



Over the six months to 7 March 2025, the average discount to net asset value (cum income) (NAV) was 7.1%. However, as the discount to NAV on a cum income basis (diluted for treasury shares) as at close of business on 14 March 2025 was 6.1% and the Company was trading at one of the narrowest discounts within its peer group, the Board has concluded that it is not in the interests of shareholders as a whole to implement a semi-annual tender offer in May 2025.



The Board will continue to monitor the Company's discount to NAV and will look to buy back shares and/or operate six monthly tender offers if it is deemed to be in the interests of shareholders as a whole.





17 March 2025





