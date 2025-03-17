Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Explosives Potenzial: Diese Aktie könnte durch diese News JETZT durch die Decke gehen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0DJ21 | ISIN: GB00B01RDH75 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
17.03.2025 18:00 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Tender Offer

Finanznachrichten News

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Tender Offer

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 17

Not for release, publication or distribution in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan



BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST plc

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Tender Offer

The Board of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (the Company) announces that it has decided not to implement a semi-annual tender offer in May 2025.

Over the six months to 7 March 2025, the average discount to net asset value (cum income) (NAV) was 7.1%. However, as the discount to NAV on a cum income basis (diluted for treasury shares) as at close of business on 14 March 2025 was 6.1% and the Company was trading at one of the narrowest discounts within its peer group, the Board has concluded that it is not in the interests of shareholders as a whole to implement a semi-annual tender offer in May 2025.

The Board will continue to monitor the Company's discount to NAV and will look to buy back shares and/or operate six monthly tender offers if it is deemed to be in the interests of shareholders as a whole.

17 March 2025


For further information, please contact:


Sarah Beynsberger - 020 7743 3000
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tunga Chigovanyika - 020 7397 1915
Cavendish Securities plc



Release
© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.