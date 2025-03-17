Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Explosives Potenzial: Diese Aktie könnte durch diese News JETZT durch die Decke gehen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.03.2025 18:00 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

McRae Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings For The Second Quarter And First Six Months Of Fiscal 2025

Finanznachrichten News

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --McRae Industries, Inc. (Pink: MCRAA and MCRAB) reported consolidated net revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 of $27,548,000 as compared to $25,815,000 for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Net earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 amounted to $1,053,000, or $0.47 per diluted Class A common share as compared to $1,636,000, or $0.72 per diluted Class A common share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Consolidated net revenues for the first six months of fiscal 2025 totaled $56,250,000 as compared to $58,641,000 for the first six months of fiscal 2024. Net earnings for the first six months of fiscal 2025 amounted to $2,899,000, or $1.28 per diluted Class A common share, as compared to net earnings of $4,858,000, or $2.15 per diluted Class A common share, for the first six months of fiscal 2024.

SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2025 COMPARED TO SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2024

Consolidated net revenues totaled $27.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 as compared to $25.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Sales related to our western/lifestyle boot products for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 totaled $20.4 million as compared to $18.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. This increase in net revenues was spread across several western product lines, namely the Dan Post and Laredo brands. Revenues from our work boot products decreased from $7.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 to $7.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. This was primarily a result of decreased sales for our Dan Post work boots.

Consolidated gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 amounted to approximately $7.1 million as compared to $7.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. However, gross profit as a percentage of net revenues was down from 27.1% for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 to 25.9% for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. This is primarily because of decreased margins on military boot sales due to inefficiencies in the manufacturing facility in the second quarter.

Consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses totaled approximately $6.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 as compared to $5.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. This increase resulted primarily from increased sales commissions and marketing expenses.

As a result of the above, the consolidated operating profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 amounted to $0.7 million as compared to $1.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

FIRST SIX MONTHS FISCAL 2025 COMPARED TO FIRST SIX MONTHS FISCAL 2024

Consolidated net revenues for the first six months of fiscal 2025 totaled $56.3 million as compared to $58.6 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024. Our western and lifestyle product sales totaled $41.4 million for the first six months of fiscal 2025 as compared to $40.2 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024. This increase was a result of increased sales in the Dan Post and Dingo brands, offset by decreased sales in the Laredo and El Dorado brands. Net revenues from our work boot business decreased from $17.2 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024 to $15.5 million for the first six months of fiscal 2025. This decrease was spread across all work boot product lines.

Consolidated gross profit totaled $15.5 million, or 27.5%, for the first six months of fiscal 2025 as compared to $16.9 million, or 28.8%, for the first six months of fiscal 2024. This is primarily due to the fact that the 2024 gross profit was positively affected by the sale of real estate held for investment.

Consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses totaled approximately $12.9 million for the first six months of fiscal 2025 as compared to $11.6 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024. This increase resulted primarily from increased sales commissions and marketing expenses.

As a result of the above, the consolidated operating profit amounted to $2.6 million for the first six months of fiscal 2025 as compared to $5.3 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024.

Financial Condition and Liquidity

Our financial condition remained strong at February 1, 2025 as cash and cash equivalents totaled $22.8 million as compared to $20.7 million at August 3, 2024. Our working capital increased from $75.0 million at August 3, 2024 to $79.6 million at February 1, 2025.

We currently have two lines of credit totaling $6.75 million, all of which was fully available at February 1, 2025. One credit line totaling $1.75 million (which is restricted to one hundred percent of the outstanding receivables due from the Government) expires in January 2026. Our $5.0 million line of credit, which also expires in January 2026, is secured by the inventory and accounts receivable of our Dan Post Boot Company subsidiary.

For the first six months of fiscal 2025, operating activities used approximately $0.6 million of cash. Net earnings contributed approximately $2.9 million of cash. Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash used in operating activities totaled approximately $3.5 million. These adjustments were driven significantly by increased inventory and offset by decreased accounts receivable.

Net cash provided by investing activities totaled approximately $4.9 million, primarily due to the purchase and sale of securities.

Net cash used in financing activities totaled $2.2 million, which was used primarily for dividend payments.

We believe that our current cash and cash equivalents, cash generated from operations, and available credit lines will be sufficient to meet our capital requirements for the remainder of fiscal 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected, estimated, assumed or anticipated in any such forward-looking statements include: uncertainties associated with COVID-19 or coronavirus, including its possible effects on our operations, supply chain, and the demand for our products and services, our ability to complete the sale of our properties under contract for sale, the effect of competitive products and pricing, risks unique to selling goods to the Government (including variation in the Government's requirements for our products and the Government's ability to terminate its contracts with vendors), changes in fashion cycles and trends in the western boot business, loss of key customers, acquisitions, supply interruptions, additional financing requirements, our expectations about future Government orders for military boots, loss of key management personnel, our ability to successfully develop new products and services, and the effect of general economic conditions in our markets.

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(In thousands, except share data)


(Unaudited)










February 1,
2025


August 3,
2024


ASSETS





Current assets:










Cash and cash equivalents


$22,836


$20,723






Equity investments


8,446


8,112






Debt securities


8,174


9,232






Accounts receivable, net


16,546


20,179






Inventories, net


28,355


23,788






Income tax receivable


427


268






Prepaid expenses and other current assets


1,378


226






Total current assets


86,162


82,528






Property and equipment, net


5,054


5,171






Other assets:










Deposits


14


14






Right to Use Asset


1,865


2,137






Real estate held for investment


2,793


2,793






Debt securities


7,293


11,075






Trademarks


2,824


2,824






Total other assets


14,789


18,843






Total assets


$106,005


$106,542






McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(In thousands, except share data)


(Unaudited)










February 1,
2025


August 3,
2024



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:










Accounts payable


$3,717


$3,692






Accrued employee benefits


527


1,399






Accrued payroll and payroll taxes


694


866






Lease liability


548


548






Income tax payable


-


-






Other


1,043


976






Total current liabilities


6,529


7,481






Lease liability


1,317


1,589






Deferred tax liabilities


407


407






Total liabilities


8,253


9,477






Shareholders' equity:





Common Stock:





Class A, $1 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares
issued and outstanding, 1,896,334 and 1,896,334
shares, respectively


1,896


1,896






Class B, $1 par value; authorized 2,500,000 shares;
issued and outstanding, 363,826 and 363,826 shares,
respectively


364


364






Retained earnings


95,492


94,805






Total shareholders' equity


97,752


97,065






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$106,005


$106,542






McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)










Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


February 1,


January 27,


February 1,


January 27,

2025

2024

2025

2024









Net revenues

$27,548


$25,815


$56,250


$58,641









Cost of revenues

20,417


18,816


40,782


41,733









Gross profit

7,131


6,999


15,468


16,908









Selling, general and administrative expenses

6,382


5,580


12,911


11,583









Operating profit

749


1,419


2,557


5,325









Other income

734


852


1,462


916









Earnings before income taxes

1,483


2,271


4,019


6,241









Provision for income taxes

430


635


1,120


1,383









Net earnings

$1,053


$1,636


$2,899


$4,858

























Earnings per common share:
















Diluted earnings per share:








Class A

0.47


0.72


1.28


2.15

Class B

NA


NA


NA


NA









Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:








Class A

1,896,334


1,896,334


1,896,334


1,896,277

Class B

363,826


363,826


363,826


363,883

Total

2,260,160


2,260,160


2,260,160


2,260,160









McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)











Common Stock, $1 par value

Accumulated Other




Class A

Class B

Comprehensive

Retained



Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Income (Loss)

Earnings

Balance, July 29, 2023


1,895,949

$1,896

364,211

$364

$0

$84,657









Conversion of Class B


385

-

(385)

-



to Class A Stock
















Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class A common stock)







(265)









Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class B common stock)







(51)









Net earnings







3,222

Balance, October 28, 2023


1,896,334

$1,896

363,826

$364

$0

$87,563









Cash Dividend ($0.64 per Class A common stock)







(1,421)









Cash Dividend ($0.64 per Class B common stock)







(272)









Net earnings







1,636

Balance, January 27, 2024


1,896,334

$1,896

363,826

$364

$0

$87,506











Common Stock, $1 par value

Accumulated Other




Class A

Class B

Comprehensive

Retained



Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Income (Loss)

Earnings

Balance, August 3, 2024


1,896,334

$1,897

363,826

$363

$0

$94,805









Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class A common stock)







(265)









Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class B common stock)







(51)









Net earnings







1,846

Balance, November 2, 2024


1,896,334

$1,897

363,826

$363

$0

$96,335









Cash Dividend ($0.84 per Class A common stock)







(1,592)









Cash Dividend ($0.84 per Class B common stock)







(304)









Net earnings







1,053

Balance, February 1, 2025


1,896,334

$1,897

363,826

$363

$0

$95,492









McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)








Six Months Ended



February 1,


January 27,



2025

2024






Cash Flows from Operating Activities:










Net earnings


$2,899


$4,858






Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash used in operating activities


(3,472)


3,584






Net cash used in operating activities


(573)


8,442






Cash Flows from Investing Activities:










Proceeds from sale of land


50


1,985






Proceeds from sale of fixed assets


263


-






Capital expenditures


(275)


(143)






Purchase of securities


(1,112)


(19,011)






Proceeds from sale of securities


5,973


10,681






Net cash provided by investing activities


4,899


(6,488)






Cash Flows from Financing Activities:










Dividends paid


(2,213)


(2,009)






Net cash used in financing activities


(2,213)


(2,009)






Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash equivalents


2,113


(55)






Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year


20,723


18,329






Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period


$22,836


$18,274







SOURCE McRae Industries, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.