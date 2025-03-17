McRae Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings For The Second Quarter And First Six Months Of Fiscal 2025

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --McRae Industries, Inc. (Pink: MCRAA and MCRAB) reported consolidated net revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 of $27,548,000 as compared to $25,815,000 for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Net earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 amounted to $1,053,000, or $0.47 per diluted Class A common share as compared to $1,636,000, or $0.72 per diluted Class A common share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Consolidated net revenues for the first six months of fiscal 2025 totaled $56,250,000 as compared to $58,641,000 for the first six months of fiscal 2024. Net earnings for the first six months of fiscal 2025 amounted to $2,899,000, or $1.28 per diluted Class A common share, as compared to net earnings of $4,858,000, or $2.15 per diluted Class A common share, for the first six months of fiscal 2024.

SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2025 COMPARED TO SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2024

Consolidated net revenues totaled $27.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 as compared to $25.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Sales related to our western/lifestyle boot products for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 totaled $20.4 million as compared to $18.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. This increase in net revenues was spread across several western product lines, namely the Dan Post and Laredo brands. Revenues from our work boot products decreased from $7.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 to $7.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. This was primarily a result of decreased sales for our Dan Post work boots.

Consolidated gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 amounted to approximately $7.1 million as compared to $7.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. However, gross profit as a percentage of net revenues was down from 27.1% for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 to 25.9% for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. This is primarily because of decreased margins on military boot sales due to inefficiencies in the manufacturing facility in the second quarter.

Consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses totaled approximately $6.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 as compared to $5.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. This increase resulted primarily from increased sales commissions and marketing expenses.

As a result of the above, the consolidated operating profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 amounted to $0.7 million as compared to $1.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

FIRST SIX MONTHS FISCAL 2025 COMPARED TO FIRST SIX MONTHS FISCAL 2024

Consolidated net revenues for the first six months of fiscal 2025 totaled $56.3 million as compared to $58.6 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024. Our western and lifestyle product sales totaled $41.4 million for the first six months of fiscal 2025 as compared to $40.2 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024. This increase was a result of increased sales in the Dan Post and Dingo brands, offset by decreased sales in the Laredo and El Dorado brands. Net revenues from our work boot business decreased from $17.2 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024 to $15.5 million for the first six months of fiscal 2025. This decrease was spread across all work boot product lines.

Consolidated gross profit totaled $15.5 million, or 27.5%, for the first six months of fiscal 2025 as compared to $16.9 million, or 28.8%, for the first six months of fiscal 2024. This is primarily due to the fact that the 2024 gross profit was positively affected by the sale of real estate held for investment.

Consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses totaled approximately $12.9 million for the first six months of fiscal 2025 as compared to $11.6 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024. This increase resulted primarily from increased sales commissions and marketing expenses.

As a result of the above, the consolidated operating profit amounted to $2.6 million for the first six months of fiscal 2025 as compared to $5.3 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024.

Financial Condition and Liquidity

Our financial condition remained strong at February 1, 2025 as cash and cash equivalents totaled $22.8 million as compared to $20.7 million at August 3, 2024. Our working capital increased from $75.0 million at August 3, 2024 to $79.6 million at February 1, 2025.

We currently have two lines of credit totaling $6.75 million, all of which was fully available at February 1, 2025. One credit line totaling $1.75 million (which is restricted to one hundred percent of the outstanding receivables due from the Government) expires in January 2026. Our $5.0 million line of credit, which also expires in January 2026, is secured by the inventory and accounts receivable of our Dan Post Boot Company subsidiary.

For the first six months of fiscal 2025, operating activities used approximately $0.6 million of cash. Net earnings contributed approximately $2.9 million of cash. Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash used in operating activities totaled approximately $3.5 million. These adjustments were driven significantly by increased inventory and offset by decreased accounts receivable.

Net cash provided by investing activities totaled approximately $4.9 million, primarily due to the purchase and sale of securities.

Net cash used in financing activities totaled $2.2 million, which was used primarily for dividend payments.

We believe that our current cash and cash equivalents, cash generated from operations, and available credit lines will be sufficient to meet our capital requirements for the remainder of fiscal 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected, estimated, assumed or anticipated in any such forward-looking statements include: uncertainties associated with COVID-19 or coronavirus, including its possible effects on our operations, supply chain, and the demand for our products and services, our ability to complete the sale of our properties under contract for sale, the effect of competitive products and pricing, risks unique to selling goods to the Government (including variation in the Government's requirements for our products and the Government's ability to terminate its contracts with vendors), changes in fashion cycles and trends in the western boot business, loss of key customers, acquisitions, supply interruptions, additional financing requirements, our expectations about future Government orders for military boots, loss of key management personnel, our ability to successfully develop new products and services, and the effect of general economic conditions in our markets.

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

















February 1,

2025

August 3,

2024

ASSETS







Current assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents

$22,836

$20,723









Equity investments

8,446

8,112









Debt securities

8,174

9,232









Accounts receivable, net

16,546

20,179









Inventories, net

28,355

23,788









Income tax receivable

427

268









Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,378

226









Total current assets

86,162

82,528









Property and equipment, net

5,054

5,171









Other assets:

















Deposits

14

14









Right to Use Asset

1,865

2,137









Real estate held for investment

2,793

2,793









Debt securities

7,293

11,075









Trademarks

2,824

2,824









Total other assets

14,789

18,843









Total assets

$106,005

$106,542











McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

















February 1,

2025

August 3,

2024



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:

















Accounts payable

$3,717

$3,692









Accrued employee benefits

527

1,399









Accrued payroll and payroll taxes

694

866









Lease liability

548

548









Income tax payable

-

-









Other

1,043

976









Total current liabilities

6,529

7,481









Lease liability

1,317

1,589









Deferred tax liabilities

407

407









Total liabilities

8,253

9,477









Shareholders' equity:







Common Stock:







Class A, $1 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares

issued and outstanding, 1,896,334 and 1,896,334

shares, respectively

1,896

1,896









Class B, $1 par value; authorized 2,500,000 shares;

issued and outstanding, 363,826 and 363,826 shares,

respectively

364

364









Retained earnings

95,492

94,805









Total shareholders' equity

97,752

97,065









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$106,005

$106,542











McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

February 1,

January 27,

February 1,

January 27, 2025 2024 2025 2024















Net revenues $27,548

$25,815

$56,250

$58,641















Cost of revenues 20,417

18,816

40,782

41,733















Gross profit 7,131

6,999

15,468

16,908















Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,382

5,580

12,911

11,583















Operating profit 749

1,419

2,557

5,325















Other income 734

852

1,462

916















Earnings before income taxes 1,483

2,271

4,019

6,241















Provision for income taxes 430

635

1,120

1,383















Net earnings $1,053

$1,636

$2,899

$4,858















































Earnings per common share:





























Diluted earnings per share:













Class A 0.47

0.72

1.28

2.15 Class B NA

NA

NA

NA















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:













Class A 1,896,334

1,896,334

1,896,334

1,896,277 Class B 363,826

363,826

363,826

363,883 Total 2,260,160

2,260,160

2,260,160

2,260,160

















McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)



















Common Stock, $1 par value Accumulated Other





Class A Class B Comprehensive Retained



Shares Amount Shares Amount Income (Loss) Earnings Balance, July 29, 2023

1,895,949 $1,896 364,211 $364 $0 $84,657















Conversion of Class B

385 - (385) -



to Class A Stock





























Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class A common stock)











(265)















Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class B common stock)











(51)















Net earnings











3,222 Balance, October 28, 2023

1,896,334 $1,896 363,826 $364 $0 $87,563















Cash Dividend ($0.64 per Class A common stock)











(1,421)















Cash Dividend ($0.64 per Class B common stock)











(272)















Net earnings











1,636 Balance, January 27, 2024

1,896,334 $1,896 363,826 $364 $0 $87,506



















Common Stock, $1 par value Accumulated Other





Class A Class B Comprehensive Retained



Shares Amount Shares Amount Income (Loss) Earnings Balance, August 3, 2024

1,896,334 $1,897 363,826 $363 $0 $94,805















Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class A common stock)











(265)















Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class B common stock)











(51)















Net earnings











1,846 Balance, November 2, 2024

1,896,334 $1,897 363,826 $363 $0 $96,335















Cash Dividend ($0.84 per Class A common stock)











(1,592)















Cash Dividend ($0.84 per Class B common stock)











(304)















Net earnings











1,053 Balance, February 1, 2025

1,896,334 $1,897 363,826 $363 $0 $95,492

















McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)













Six Months Ended



February 1,

January 27,



2025 2024









Cash Flows from Operating Activities:

















Net earnings

$2,899

$4,858









Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash used in operating activities

(3,472)

3,584









Net cash used in operating activities

(573)

8,442









Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

















Proceeds from sale of land

50

1,985









Proceeds from sale of fixed assets

263

-









Capital expenditures

(275)

(143)









Purchase of securities

(1,112)

(19,011)









Proceeds from sale of securities

5,973

10,681









Net cash provided by investing activities

4,899

(6,488)









Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

















Dividends paid

(2,213)

(2,009)









Net cash used in financing activities

(2,213)

(2,009)









Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash equivalents

2,113

(55)









Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year

20,723

18,329









Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period

$22,836

$18,274













