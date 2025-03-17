McRae Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings For The Second Quarter And First Six Months Of Fiscal 2025

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --McRae Industries, Inc. (Pink: MCRAA and MCRAB) reported consolidated net revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 of $27,548,000 as compared to $25,815,000 for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Net earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 amounted to $1,053,000, or $0.47 per diluted Class A common share as compared to $1,636,000, or $0.72 per diluted Class A common share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2024.
Consolidated net revenues for the first six months of fiscal 2025 totaled $56,250,000 as compared to $58,641,000 for the first six months of fiscal 2024. Net earnings for the first six months of fiscal 2025 amounted to $2,899,000, or $1.28 per diluted Class A common share, as compared to net earnings of $4,858,000, or $2.15 per diluted Class A common share, for the first six months of fiscal 2024.
SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2025 COMPARED TO SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2024
Consolidated net revenues totaled $27.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 as compared to $25.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Sales related to our western/lifestyle boot products for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 totaled $20.4 million as compared to $18.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. This increase in net revenues was spread across several western product lines, namely the Dan Post and Laredo brands. Revenues from our work boot products decreased from $7.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 to $7.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. This was primarily a result of decreased sales for our Dan Post work boots.
Consolidated gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 amounted to approximately $7.1 million as compared to $7.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. However, gross profit as a percentage of net revenues was down from 27.1% for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 to 25.9% for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. This is primarily because of decreased margins on military boot sales due to inefficiencies in the manufacturing facility in the second quarter.
Consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses totaled approximately $6.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 as compared to $5.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. This increase resulted primarily from increased sales commissions and marketing expenses.
As a result of the above, the consolidated operating profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 amounted to $0.7 million as compared to $1.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024.
FIRST SIX MONTHS FISCAL 2025 COMPARED TO FIRST SIX MONTHS FISCAL 2024
Consolidated net revenues for the first six months of fiscal 2025 totaled $56.3 million as compared to $58.6 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024. Our western and lifestyle product sales totaled $41.4 million for the first six months of fiscal 2025 as compared to $40.2 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024. This increase was a result of increased sales in the Dan Post and Dingo brands, offset by decreased sales in the Laredo and El Dorado brands. Net revenues from our work boot business decreased from $17.2 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024 to $15.5 million for the first six months of fiscal 2025. This decrease was spread across all work boot product lines.
Consolidated gross profit totaled $15.5 million, or 27.5%, for the first six months of fiscal 2025 as compared to $16.9 million, or 28.8%, for the first six months of fiscal 2024. This is primarily due to the fact that the 2024 gross profit was positively affected by the sale of real estate held for investment.
Consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses totaled approximately $12.9 million for the first six months of fiscal 2025 as compared to $11.6 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024. This increase resulted primarily from increased sales commissions and marketing expenses.
As a result of the above, the consolidated operating profit amounted to $2.6 million for the first six months of fiscal 2025 as compared to $5.3 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024.
Financial Condition and Liquidity
Our financial condition remained strong at February 1, 2025 as cash and cash equivalents totaled $22.8 million as compared to $20.7 million at August 3, 2024. Our working capital increased from $75.0 million at August 3, 2024 to $79.6 million at February 1, 2025.
We currently have two lines of credit totaling $6.75 million, all of which was fully available at February 1, 2025. One credit line totaling $1.75 million (which is restricted to one hundred percent of the outstanding receivables due from the Government) expires in January 2026. Our $5.0 million line of credit, which also expires in January 2026, is secured by the inventory and accounts receivable of our Dan Post Boot Company subsidiary.
For the first six months of fiscal 2025, operating activities used approximately $0.6 million of cash. Net earnings contributed approximately $2.9 million of cash. Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash used in operating activities totaled approximately $3.5 million. These adjustments were driven significantly by increased inventory and offset by decreased accounts receivable.
Net cash provided by investing activities totaled approximately $4.9 million, primarily due to the purchase and sale of securities.
Net cash used in financing activities totaled $2.2 million, which was used primarily for dividend payments.
We believe that our current cash and cash equivalents, cash generated from operations, and available credit lines will be sufficient to meet our capital requirements for the remainder of fiscal 2025.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected, estimated, assumed or anticipated in any such forward-looking statements include: uncertainties associated with COVID-19 or coronavirus, including its possible effects on our operations, supply chain, and the demand for our products and services, our ability to complete the sale of our properties under contract for sale, the effect of competitive products and pricing, risks unique to selling goods to the Government (including variation in the Government's requirements for our products and the Government's ability to terminate its contracts with vendors), changes in fashion cycles and trends in the western boot business, loss of key customers, acquisitions, supply interruptions, additional financing requirements, our expectations about future Government orders for military boots, loss of key management personnel, our ability to successfully develop new products and services, and the effect of general economic conditions in our markets.
McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
February 1,
August 3,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$22,836
$20,723
Equity investments
8,446
8,112
Debt securities
8,174
9,232
Accounts receivable, net
16,546
20,179
Inventories, net
28,355
23,788
Income tax receivable
427
268
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,378
226
Total current assets
86,162
82,528
Property and equipment, net
5,054
5,171
Other assets:
Deposits
14
14
Right to Use Asset
1,865
2,137
Real estate held for investment
2,793
2,793
Debt securities
7,293
11,075
Trademarks
2,824
2,824
Total other assets
14,789
18,843
Total assets
$106,005
$106,542
McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
February 1,
August 3,
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$3,717
$3,692
Accrued employee benefits
527
1,399
Accrued payroll and payroll taxes
694
866
Lease liability
548
548
Income tax payable
-
-
Other
1,043
976
Total current liabilities
6,529
7,481
Lease liability
1,317
1,589
Deferred tax liabilities
407
407
Total liabilities
8,253
9,477
Shareholders' equity:
Common Stock:
Class A, $1 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares
1,896
1,896
Class B, $1 par value; authorized 2,500,000 shares;
364
364
Retained earnings
95,492
94,805
Total shareholders' equity
97,752
97,065
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$106,005
$106,542
McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
February 1,
January 27,
February 1,
January 27,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net revenues
$27,548
$25,815
$56,250
$58,641
Cost of revenues
20,417
18,816
40,782
41,733
Gross profit
7,131
6,999
15,468
16,908
Selling, general and administrative expenses
6,382
5,580
12,911
11,583
Operating profit
749
1,419
2,557
5,325
Other income
734
852
1,462
916
Earnings before income taxes
1,483
2,271
4,019
6,241
Provision for income taxes
430
635
1,120
1,383
Net earnings
$1,053
$1,636
$2,899
$4,858
Earnings per common share:
Diluted earnings per share:
Class A
0.47
0.72
1.28
2.15
Class B
NA
NA
NA
NA
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Class A
1,896,334
1,896,334
1,896,334
1,896,277
Class B
363,826
363,826
363,826
363,883
Total
2,260,160
2,260,160
2,260,160
2,260,160
McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
Common Stock, $1 par value
Accumulated Other
Class A
Class B
Comprehensive
Retained
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
Income (Loss)
Earnings
Balance, July 29, 2023
1,895,949
$1,896
364,211
$364
$0
$84,657
Conversion of Class B
385
-
(385)
-
to Class A Stock
Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class A common stock)
(265)
Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class B common stock)
(51)
Net earnings
3,222
Balance, October 28, 2023
1,896,334
$1,896
363,826
$364
$0
$87,563
Cash Dividend ($0.64 per Class A common stock)
(1,421)
Cash Dividend ($0.64 per Class B common stock)
(272)
Net earnings
1,636
Balance, January 27, 2024
1,896,334
$1,896
363,826
$364
$0
$87,506
Common Stock, $1 par value
Accumulated Other
Class A
Class B
Comprehensive
Retained
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
Income (Loss)
Earnings
Balance, August 3, 2024
1,896,334
$1,897
363,826
$363
$0
$94,805
Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class A common stock)
(265)
Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class B common stock)
(51)
Net earnings
1,846
Balance, November 2, 2024
1,896,334
$1,897
363,826
$363
$0
$96,335
Cash Dividend ($0.84 per Class A common stock)
(1,592)
Cash Dividend ($0.84 per Class B common stock)
(304)
Net earnings
1,053
Balance, February 1, 2025
1,896,334
$1,897
363,826
$363
$0
$95,492
McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
February 1,
January 27,
2025
2024
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net earnings
$2,899
$4,858
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash used in operating activities
(3,472)
3,584
Net cash used in operating activities
(573)
8,442
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Proceeds from sale of land
50
1,985
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets
263
-
Capital expenditures
(275)
(143)
Purchase of securities
(1,112)
(19,011)
Proceeds from sale of securities
5,973
10,681
Net cash provided by investing activities
4,899
(6,488)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Dividends paid
(2,213)
(2,009)
Net cash used in financing activities
(2,213)
(2,009)
Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash equivalents
2,113
(55)
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year
20,723
18,329
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
$22,836
$18,274
