WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Scientists from the University of Copenhagen in Denmark have discovered a significant connection between Western-style diets diets and neurodevelopmental conditions, including autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).Analyzing data from 61,237 mothers and their children, the research team examined how maternal dietary habits during pregnancy influenced their children's neurodevelopment. Even slight shifts toward a Western diet were associated with a higher likelihood of ADHD in the next generation. Additionally, one cohort indicated a link between consuming a Western diet during pregnancy and an increased risk of autism in children.'The greater a woman's adherence to a Western diet in pregnancy - high in fat, sugar, and refined products while low in fish, vegetables, and fruit - the greater the risk appears to be for her child developing ADHD or autism,' said food scientist David Horner, from the University of Copenhagen.During the study, published in Nature Metabolism, the researchers observed dietary patterns, blood samples, and ADHD diagnoses across four large independent cohorts in Denmark and the United States. Using metabolomics to analyze blood samples, they identified biological mechanisms linking diet to neurodevelopmental disorders and validated their findings.A total of 43 specific metabolites in maternal blood were associated with a Western diet, potentially explaining the connection between maternal nutrition and neurodevelopmental conditions. The strongest associations were observed during the first and second trimesters, emphasizing the importance of early fetal brain development.'We found that 15 of these 43 metabolites were particularly linked to the increased risk of ADHD. Many of these metabolites are derived from dietary intake and play key roles in regulating inflammation and oxidative stress-factors believed to be critical in early neurodevelopment,' noted Horner.The study not only highlights the link between diet and ADHD risk but also sheds light on specific nutrients and food groups that may play a crucial role in supporting fetal brain development, pointing to the potential for dietary interventions.'By understanding how maternal diet influences foetal development, we can better identify the key nutrients and dietary adjustments needed to reduce the risk of neurodevelopmental disorders. This opens new possibilities for refining dietary recommendations and promoting healthier outcomes for future generations,' Horner added.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX