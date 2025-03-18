BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Economic confidence from Germany and foreign trade data from the euro area are the top economic news due on Tuesday.At 4.00 am ET, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs releases Swiss Spring economic forecast. Also, foreign trade data is due from Italy.At 6.00 am ET, Germany's ZEW economic sentiment survey results are due. The economic sentiment index is forecast to rise to 48.1 in March from 26.0 in the previous month.In the meantime, Eurostat releases euro area foreign trade data for January. The trade surplus is seen at EUR 14.1 billion compared to EUR 15.5 billion in December.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX