TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary activity index decreased in January after recovering in the previous month, according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry on Tuesday.The seasonally adjusted tertiary activity index dropped 0.3 percent month-on-month in January, reversing a 0.4 percent rise in December.Among the individual components, information and communications, living and amusement-related services, wholesale trade, retail trade, goods rental and leasing, and utilities decreased in January.On the other side, medical, health care and welfare, transport and postal activities, business-related services, and real estate increased.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX