TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - February 2025
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 18
18 March 2025
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited
Monthly Factsheet
Factsheet Commentary
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of February 2025. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:
For professional/institutional investors: https://www.twentyfouram.com/view/GG00BJVDZ946/twentyfour-select-monthly-income-fund
About SMIF:
SMIF is a London listed closed-ended investment company which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Commentary February 25
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Factsheet February 25