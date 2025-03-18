CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The NZ dollar rose to more than a 1-month high of 87.20 against the yen and a 2-week low of 1.8723 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 86.99 and 1.8751, respectively.Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi advanced to more than 3-month highs of 0.5831 and 1.0951 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.5823 and 1.0959, respectively.If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 88.00 against the yen, 1.82 against the euro, 0.60 against the greenback and 1.08 against the aussie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX