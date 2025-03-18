DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
ABLIVA AB AK NTP SE0002575340 BAW/UFN
|08:21
|XFRA NTP: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTILABLIVA AB AK NTP...
|Mo
|Last trading day for Abliva - the company leaves Nasdaq Stockholm
|06.03.
|PHARMING TECHNOLOGIES B V: Pharming Technologies B.V. announces the final outcome of the recommended cash offer to the shareholders of Abliva AB (publ)
|03.03.
|Abliva AB: Delisting of the shares of Abliva: last day of trading 17 March 2025
|In accordance with Nasdaq Stockholm AB's decision, following an application from the Board of Directors of Abliva AB (publ), the shares of Abliva will be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day...
|25.02.
|PHARMING TECHNOLOGIES B V: Pharming Technologies B.V. announces a supplement to the offer document in respect of the recommended cash offer to the shareholders of Abliva AB (publ)
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|ABLIVA AB
|0,037
|0,00 %