CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The yen fell to near 2-month lows of 163.59 against the euro and 194.44 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 163.12 and 193.88, respectively.The yen slipped to nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 170.05 against the Swiss franc, from Monday's closing value of 169.53.Against the U.S., the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the yen dropped to nearly a 2-week low of 149.88, nearly a 4-week low of 95.56 and more than a 2-week low of 104.82 from early highs of 149.40, 95.33 and 104.49, respectively.If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 165.00 against the euro, 195.00 against the pound, 172.00 against the franc, 155.00 against the greenback, 99.00 against the aussie and 108.00 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX