Dhaka Electric Supply Co. (Desco), a Bangladeshi power distribution company, has launched a tender for 120 MW of on-grid solar, to be installed in eight lots of 15 MW. The deadline for applications is May 5. State-owned Desco has launched a tender for the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of about 120 MW of on-grid solar capacity. The tender includes eight lots across Desco's service area, which covers Dhaka and surrounding regions in Bangladesh, with installations planned for selected rooftops. Each system, sized at 15 MW, will connect to Desco's distribution network ...

