Gurtam: Telematics and Connected Mobility ?onference: Call for Innovation

VILNIUS, Lithuania, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gurtam, a telematics and IoT software development company, has officially opened registration for the Telematics & Connected Mobility conference . The event, taking place on September 10-11, 2025, in Vilnius, Lithuania, will bring together European industry leaders, software developers, system integrators, and fleet management professionals to explore the latest innovations driving connected mobility.

The Telematics & Connected Mobility conference is a strategic platform where business and technology converge. The event fosters discussions on fleet digitalization, IoT-driven mobility, and software and hardware advancements, providing a unique opportunity to engage with key players shaping the industry's future.

Attendees can expect:

Industry leaders driving innovation in fleet management, IoT, and mobility solutions.

A multi-track agenda covering business strategy, R&D, software development, system integrations, and more.

Real-world case studies showcasing implementation strategies for fleet management and IoT projects.

A technology expo presenting the most prominent hardware, software, and connectivity solutions.

Networking opportunities with European decision-makers, integrators, and technology providers.

Who should attend?

The conference is designed for businesses and professionals shaping the future of telematics, IoT, and connected mobility, including:

Fleet management and telematics providers looking to stay ahead of market trends.

Software developers and R&D specialists innovating in AI, automation, and big data analytics for IoT and telematics platforms.

Hardware manufacturers seeking seamless software integrations.

Connectivity providers exploring new opportunities in IoT, 5G, and satellite tracking.

Join the conference lineup as a speaker

Expertise in telematics, connected mobility, IoT, AI, or fleet management solutions? Submit your speaker application and contribute to shaping the industry's innovative narrative today.

Early Bird registration now open

Participants can take advantage of early registration to join the event. Visit the conference website for more details and to register.

About Gurtam

Gurtam is a global software provider specializing in fleet management, telematics, and IoT solutions. With over 20 years of expertise, the company powers millions of connected vehicles worldwide, optimizing efficiency and driving innovation across industries. Headquartered in Vilnius, Lithuania, Gurtam is recognized for its strong global community, advanced software solutions, and commitment to shaping the future of telematics.

