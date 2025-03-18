Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 18
[18.03.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.03.25
|IE00BN4GXL63
|11,936,600.00
|EUR
|0
|114,271,303.50
|9.5732
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.03.25
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|969,698.41
|96.2002
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.03.25
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|186,600.00
|EUR
|0
|20,554,420.26
|110.1523
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.03.25
|IE00BMDWWS85
|45,055.00
|USD
|0
|5,218,780.82
|115.8313
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.03.25
|IE00BN0T9H70
|50,876.00
|GBP
|0
|5,734,330.54
|112.7119
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.03.25
|IE00BKX90X67
|47,291.00
|EUR
|0
|5,060,768.69
|107.0134
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.03.25
|IE00BKX90W50
|14,996.00
|CHF
|0
|1,451,677.21
|96.8043
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.03.25
|IE000L1I4R94
|50,843.00
|USD
|0
|555,826.24
|10.9322
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.03.25
|IE000LJG9WK1
|1,869,352.00
|GBP
|0
|18,658,754.55
|9.9814
|Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.03.25
|IE000JL9SV51
|395,971.00
|USD
|0
|4,399,816.63
|11.1115
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.03.25
|IE000BQ3SE47
|3,720,047.00
|SEK
|0
|400,581,490.58
|107.6818
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.03.25
|IE000LSFKN16
|638,744.00
|SEK
|0
|6,428,982.31
|10.0650
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.03.25
|IE000LH4DDC2
|137,934.00
|SEK
|0
|1,479,103.50
|10.7233
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.03.25
|IE000WXLHR76
|1,147,541.00
|SEK
|0
|12,118,849.50
|10.5607
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.03.25
|IE000P7C7930
|27,990.00
|SEK
|0
|300,331.20
|10.7299
|Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.03.25
|IE000061JZE2
|901,028.00
|SEK
|0
|9,401,864.23
|10.4346
|JANUS HENDERSON TABULA JAPAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.03.25
|IE000CV0WWL4
|18,900,000.00
|JPY
|0
|1,900,238,993.10
|100.5417
|JANUS HENDERSON TABULA PAN EUROPEAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.03.25
|IE0002A3VE77
|700,000.00
|EUR
|0
|7,772,940.85
|11.1042
© 2025 PR Newswire