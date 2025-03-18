Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.03.2025
Spektakuläre News bei dieser Aktie - ist das ist die Chance des Jahres?
18.03.2025 09:12 Uhr
96 Leser
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 18

[18.03.25]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
17.03.25IE00BN4GXL6311,936,600.00EUR0114,271,303.509.5732
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
17.03.25IE00BN4GXM7010,080.00SEK0969,698.4196.2002
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
17.03.25IE00BMQ5Y557186,600.00EUR020,554,420.26110.1523
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
17.03.25IE00BMDWWS8545,055.00USD05,218,780.82115.8313
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
17.03.25IE00BN0T9H7050,876.00GBP05,734,330.54112.7119
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
17.03.25IE00BKX90X6747,291.00EUR05,060,768.69107.0134
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
17.03.25IE00BKX90W5014,996.00CHF01,451,677.2196.8043
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
17.03.25IE000L1I4R9450,843.00USD0555,826.2410.9322
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTINGValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
17.03.25IE000LJG9WK11,869,352.00GBP018,658,754.559.9814
Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD AccValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
17.03.25IE000JL9SV51395,971.00USD04,399,816.6311.1115
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged AccValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
17.03.25IE000BQ3SE473,720,047.00SEK0400,581,490.58107.6818
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged DistValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
17.03.25IE000LSFKN16638,744.00SEK06,428,982.3110.0650
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged DistValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
17.03.25IE000LH4DDC2137,934.00SEK01,479,103.5010.7233
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
17.03.25IE000WXLHR761,147,541.00SEK012,118,849.5010.5607
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACCValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
17.03.25IE000P7C793027,990.00SEK0300,331.2010.7299
Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACCValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
17.03.25IE000061JZE2901,028.00SEK09,401,864.2310.4346
JANUS HENDERSON TABULA JAPAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
17.03.25IE000CV0WWL418,900,000.00JPY01,900,238,993.10100.5417
JANUS HENDERSON TABULA PAN EUROPEAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
17.03.25IE0002A3VE77700,000.00EUR07,772,940.8511.1042

