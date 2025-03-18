Anzeige
PR Newswire
18.03.2025 09:54 Uhr
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Monthly Factsheet



Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Monthly Factsheet

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 18

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Monthly Factsheet

18 March 2025

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. has today published its monthly factsheet to the end of February 2025. Please follow the link below to access the fact sheet, which will also be available to download from the Company's website:

WKOF Factsheet February 2025.pdf

For further information please contact:

Singer Capital Markets
James Maxwell/Alaina Wong/James Fischer - Nominated Adviser
James Waterlow - Sales

+44 20 7496 3000

Northern Trust International Fund
Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Secretary

+44 1481 745 001

Website:

www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com



WKOF Factsheet February 2025
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.